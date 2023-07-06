Netanyahu trial: Milchan testimony ends with contradictions in testimony

The prosecution challenged businessman Arnon Milchan about contradictions in his testimonies and interviews during his last day on the stand in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial on Thursday.

Netanyahu's lawyer Amit Haddad argued that many of the discrepancies came from the pressure exerted on Milchan when he was interrogated by police, something he had attested to in court. The judges agreed that not every gap in testimony had to be reexamined by the prosecution.

In Case 1000, Milchan is alleged to have given expensive gifts to Netanyahu in return for personal and business favors.

The prosecution asked Milchan to clarify the timeline of when he had given gifts to the prime minister. Milchan explained that he had given Netanyahu gifts since the beginning of their friendship, and it turned into routine later on. The first gifts that Netanyahu implied that he wanted were shirts.

Milchan how he could reconcile that he had told investigators that the scope of requests for gifts of champagne and cigars had grown, but during the court testimony had said that he didn't pay attention to the frequency or amount. Milchan clarified that he felt that the amount was increasing over the years, but didn't keep count.

Arnon Milchan seen at the Brighton, UK courthouse through a camera monitor at Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trials on June 28, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In police interviews, Milchan reportedly told the investigators that the requests had bothered him, and he had speculated in his testimony that he might be less welcome at the Prime Minister's Residence. During Netanyahu's lawyer Amit Haddad's cross-examination, the narrative was promoted that Milchan's motive for his generosity was out of friendship, and he had enjoyed giving the gifts.

"I wasn't sure if it was crossing a line," said Milchan. "I didn't know what amount was okay."

Milchan had previously told the court that Netanyahu expressed that the businessman's personal assistant Hadas Klein knew too much. When asked to elaborate on what he believed the prime minister meant, he said that it was about their personal conversations, not the gifts that she had helped organize.

One of the alleged favors was aid with the businessman's problems in renewing his US visa. On Thursday, the prosecution questioned Milchan's account of Netanyahu's involvement in his quest for help from several officials. Milchan confirmed that he had spoken to Netanyahu, who told him to reach out to then-US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

Milchan testified from the UK

Milchan had testified through Zoom from Brighton, United Kingdom, as he had claimed he was too ill to travel. He spoke with a hoarse voice and suffered through coughing fits, but was in good spirits most of the hearings. However, the long days seemed to have worn on him Thursday. Milchan was more irritable and at times made comments that were unclear or simply didn't make sense. He complained of feeling unwell, and of issues with blood pressure, but insisted that they continue.

"I just want to finish this," said Milchan.

With the end of Milchan's testimony, the court will hear testimony on Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulatory changes benefiting Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive coverage on Walla. On July 21, the court will enter a recess.