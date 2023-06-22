The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

There's no way to do Israeli judicial reform without broad consensus - editorial

The need to reform the judiciary is a matter of broad agreement in Israel. The overwhelming majority of Israelis want to see the coalition and the opposition reach agreement via negotiation.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 22:23
Protests against the judicial reform at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, May 27, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protests against the judicial reform at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, May 27, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post that appears in today’s paper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded, at once, circumspect and defiant.

“We should take the lessons of the last few months,” he said, referring to the public debate surrounding his government’s attempts to reform the judiciary and recalibrate the balance of power between the Supreme Court and the Knesset. 

“I think everybody understands that we should proceed in a measured way, in a way that doesn’t move the pendulum from one side of complete judicial activism and complete control by the Supreme Court of the other branches of government to the other side, where you’d have the legislature and the executive of the government controlling the Supreme Court. So you need a middle ground.”

At the same time, Netanyahu told the Post, “We tried to have a consensus in the talks [under President Isaac Herzog’s auspices]. We saw that we couldn’t get any minimal understanding. So rather than be stymied by that, I think we should just move in a more measured way.”

Judicial reform can't be done without Israel's opposition

Proceeding in a measured way is a good idea. Doing so without pursuing an agreement with the opposition is not.

Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The lessons of the last few months aren’t just that any reform of the judicial system needs to be undertaken carefully. They are also that such a far-reaching effort, which has the potential to fundamentally reshape Israel’s system of government and the relationship between its various branches, must be done via dialogue and consensus.

The events of recent weeks have not offered much hope for a negotiated compromise. The debacle over the vote for members of the Judicial Selection Committee appears to have driven the sides further apart than they had been in months.

The tit-for-tat sniping between the coalition and the opposition, each of which accuses the other of walking out on the talks at the President’s Residence, does not bring honor to either side. Netanyahu’s announcement this week, one day before his interview with the Post, that his government intends to push forward with parts of the judicial reform, does not augur well for an agreement.

Nevertheless, there is no alternative. While limitations on judicial review – specifically the “reasonableness” clause, as it is commonly known, referring to the court’s authority to determine which government decisions are or are not reasonable in its eyes – may be somewhat easier for opponents to swallow, any unilateral changes to the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee perceived as impeding the courts’ independence will draw widespread opposition and furious protests.

Israel simply cannot afford a return to the dark days before Passover, when city streets were on fire, the economy came to a standstill and the country appeared to some observers to be on the brink of internal collapse.

The need to reform the judiciary is a matter of broad agreement in Israel. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has himself remarked on the necessity of evening out the balance between Israel’s branches of government, as have other prominent opponents of the government’s current efforts. Public opinion polls suggest, however, that the overwhelming majority of Israelis want to see the coalition and the opposition reach agreement via negotiation.

President Herzog conveyed the feelings of many Israelis earlier this week.

“I have always believed, today more than ever, that the negotiations are the best solution for the State of Israel,” he said. “I am once again calling for a show of national responsibility and continuing fruitful and serious talks like those that have been held over the past few months.

“I believe that agreements can be reached, and the core issues can be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means. This is how we should conduct ourselves for our shared future. I believe a large majority of the public wants that,” said Herzog.

It is encouraging to hear the prime minister’s acknowledgment that a dramatic and extreme overhaul of Israeli democracy is not the way to go and that what is needed is a more measured approach. We urge him to continue pursuing a negotiated compromise and broad national consensus on any changes that will profoundly affect this country and its democratic future.

There is no other way.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Opposition Judicial Selection Committee Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by