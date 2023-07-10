Anti-judicial reform protest groups and opposition political leaders rallied around Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday in response to calls in the Sunday cabinet meeting to fire her. The opposition further fears that the next component of the judicial reform would focus on restricting government legal advisers.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that the cabinet meeting in which the Attorney-General was castigated for more enforcement measures against reform protesters was a "violent attack" against the official and the state. Lapid's condemnation came in response to ministers calling for more violence against demonstrators.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz said that the coalition was preparing the ground for the firing of Baharav-Miara and that the cabinet meeting was like a preliminary hearing on the matter.

"If the legal adviser is fired because she did not suppress protests against the government - it will be a democratic bankruptcy," said Gantz.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seeking to pressure Baharav-Miara into resigning, said Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

Civil elements also rushed to the Attorney-General's defense. Newly elected Israel Bar Association head Amit Becher, who has been a vocal critic of judicial reform, said that the attorney's organization was coming out against the attacks on the Attorney General by joining anti-reform protests on Tuesday.

"The legal community supports the hand of the Attorney-General to continue acting professionally and independently for the rule of law and fundamental rights," said Becher.

Protest groups came out in support of Baharav-Miara, calling an attack on her an attack on Israeli rule of law and democracy.

"There is no democracy without an Attorney-General," said the 8200 protest, made up of alumni of the 8200 signal intelligence unit.

Netanyahu says he's not looking to fire the Attorney-General

Officials in the government denied that the coalition was actually calling for Baharav-Miara to be fired or that this was the intention. Netanyahu had rejected statements by cabinet members that expressed the statement. The Likud party had also stated on Sunday that the firing of the Attorney-General was not the objective.

The officials said that after the Knesset recess, there would be no push to legislate on the role of government legal advisers, but a renewed version of the Judicial Selection Committee.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday morning had written on Twitter that in response to the failure of the Attorney-General to indict enough protesters, the answer was legislation.

A private bill submitted by MK Avihai Boaron is currently going through the Knesset legislative process. In line with Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposals at the beginning of the year, the bill would make the opinions of government legal advisers non-binding. The bill also would see the advisers appointed by a Knesset committee rather than the Attorney-General's Office.

At the cabinet meeting on Sunday morning focusing on selective law enforcement pertaining reform protests, Transportation Minister Mir Regev had questioned the role of the Attorney-General if she was able to decide everything herself and not support the government to function. This being the case, Regev proposed that perhaps she should be fired.

Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were highly critical of Baharav-Miara and her office. They argued that the Attorney-General's Office was operating in favor of the protesters by issuing very few indictments.