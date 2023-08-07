Most Israelis prefer compromise on judicial reform - poll

A majority of both coalition and opposition voters prefer compromise on judicial reform, according to a new report from the Israel Democracy Institute. Some 68% of voters, 62% of coalition voters and 80% of opposition voters said so.

The new polling data comes two weeks after the coalition passed the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard by a Knesset vote of 64-0, with all members of the opposition abstaining from votes.

Despite this, 72% of coalition voters still support the reform, while 91% of opposition voters oppose it.

What do voters think about a possible Israeli unity government?

The IDI’s new data, which included 615 Hebrew-speaking men and women, and 150 in Arabic-speakers, touches on rumors from last week that have now died down about whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would ditch his coalition partners and create an emergency unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and National Unity head Benny Gantz.

Within this, a majority of coalition supporters said their leadership was doing a good job, while a majority of opposition leaders said that their leaders were doing a poor job.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir are among cabinet ministers attending a state budget meeting, earlier this year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

This can be due to the perceived success of the coalition in passing legislation despite nationwide protests, and the perceived failure of the opposition from preventing it.

A minority of respondents neither support nor oppose the idea of a possible unity government, with 46% against Netanyahu dropping Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party, and 39% in favor.

Thoughts on police action against protests and the judicial reform

The same went for how voters saw the police response to the protests against the judicial reform, now in their 32nd week, with 42% saying the police have acted poorly.

The police have received criticism from both the Right and the Left over their handling of the protests. Those on the Right have decried what they view as a double standard when compared to police actions against demonstrators prior to the 2005 Gaza Disengagement. On the Left, they look to times throughout the current anti-government protests that have resulted in the injury and arrest of a number of protesters.

To that, 64.5% of respondents said they believe will the government will continue full steam ahead following the Knesset’s current break, which ends in mid-October - likely meaning that protests will sustain into the Jewish New Year - which 56% of respondents think will happen.

A minority of respondents were optimistic about both the future of democracy and security in the country, with 38% and 36% answering not optimistic, respectively.

The security fear is likely due to an increasing number of IDF reservists who have announced they will be stopping their service due to the reforms. Despite this, Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi have continued to reassure Israelis that the army is ready for battle.

The report actually dealt with the issue, asking voters how reservists who move forward with not serving should be handled. The mixed results had 28% calling for them to kept in service but handed disciplinary actions, 28% want them just be handed just disciplinary action, and 21% want them removed completely from service.

There is also a split view in coalition and opposition voters on how the economy will be impacted in the long term.

The people behind the polling, Prof. Tamar Herman and Dr. Or Inabi, said that “Although many findings prove and even deepen the polarization in the positions of the two main blocs - the voters of the coalition parties and the voters the opposition parties, at the same time one can also find restraining factors. For example, the majority on both sides prefers finding a compromise on [judicial reform], as well as the non-exacerbating attitude, including on the Right, regarding volunteer reservists who do not show up when they are called to duty.”