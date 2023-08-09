Knesset Ethics Committee probes Lapid's trip to Italy

The Knesset Ethics Committee is investigating opposition leader Yair Lapid’s trip to Italy with his wife and aides after it was reported that it was paid for by the Yesh Atid Party, which he chairs.

On the trip, Lapid drew eyebrows by meeting with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed. He said the meeting, which lasted approximately three hours, “laid the foundation for relations between the countries, and we will continue to cooperate to further common interests.”

The United Arab Emirates was a signatory to the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, which brought peace to Israel and many of its Arab neighbors, including Bahrain and Morocco.

Why should Yair Lapid not have visited the Emirati foreign minister?

As soon as it was reported to have been paid for by his party, questions arose regarding whether it was allowed.

According to Knesset ethics rules, such trips are required to go through an approval process by the Ethics Committee. MK Yinon Azoulay, who chairs the committee, said in a statement that "Regarding requests to finance a trip abroad, the committee's approval is required prior to the trip. Currently, I am not aware of a request. As soon as it is submitted, the committee will discuss it similarly to any request for the approval of travel financing.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid

In response, Lapid said that he received approval, without sharing the details or confirmation. It was reported that a request was submitted after the trip, putting into question if it was ever submitted in the first place.

The trip drew pushback from Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, whose official capacity is to conduct such meetings. Cohen said that “There is a government that knows how to bring historic peace agreements, and there is a former foreign minister who knows how to take pictures. We promise to bring more agreements so that Lapid will have more people to take pictures with.”

No Israeli minister has met with an Emirati minister since the new government took office at the beginning of the year. This can be attributed to an internal policy that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set with the Foreign Ministry that no minister should visit the Emirates until he does.

Netanyahu was planning to go as his first foreign visit upon returning to power, but the trip was canceled after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went atop the Temple Mount, causing a stir in the Arab world.