The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Pro-reform protests at Hayut’s home to become weekly rally

Protestors brought crates of bananas to protest the "banana republic" powers of the court.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 16:57
Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv on March 30, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv on March 30, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

While anti-judicial reform protests continued on Thursday, so to did the pro-overhaul camp's campaign against judicial review of basic laws, with a rally outside High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut's home in Tel Aviv. 

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

The protests scheduled for 7:30 p.m. is part of the "banana republic" protests organized by Im Tirzu. The NGO said that the protests will be weekly affairs, echoing the anti-reform protests held every Saturday night.

"The conduct of the High Court justice in general, and of the President of the High Court in particular, in recent years have weakened Israeli democracy to such an extent that they have practically turned it into a banana republic," said Im Tirzu director Matan Peleg. 

Peleg said that the current situation saw Israel with "an elitist regime run by judges, generals and capitalists instead by the people. This is unacceptable, and we will not agree to live under the rule of the tyranny of the minority. Judges have no priority in deciding on distinctly political questions and they have no authority to shape legislation. This decision should and should only be made in the parliament."

Im Tirzu and other right-leaning NGOs staged a protest at Hayut's home last Thursday, in which they brought crates of bananas to protest the "banana republic" powers of the court. On Wednesday, activists wore t-shirts and caps that declared them the High Court's republican guard.

Hearings set for incapacitation law

The High Court is set to hear petitions against two basic law amendments in September. On September 12, an expanded bench of 15 justices will hear arguments for striking down the reasonableness standard law, the only judicial reform legislation to pass into law. The law restricted the ability of the court to engage in judicial review of ministerial and government administrative decisions deemed extremely unreasonable.

Another hearing on the incapacitation law is set for September 28, and though the Attorney-General sanctioned the striking of the law, after an August 3 hearing the court has indicated that it will only delay its application.

The attorney-general argued that the law, which clarified that a prime minister could only be declared unfit for service on medical grounds, was designed to improve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal position regarding his corruption trial conflict of interest agreement. A ruling to have the law only come into effect next election would render null concerns about immediate personal benefit to Netanyahu.

The High Court has never before struck down a basic law amendment, and it is hotly contested if it has the ability to do so.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by