The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz rises in Israeli election poll amid talks of unity gov't with Netanyahu

The new poll leaves the current coalition with 55 seats and the former coalition with 60 seats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 10:20

Updated: AUGUST 18, 2023 10:32
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public?
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)

MK Benny Gantz's National Unity Party rose to 31 seats, but the gap between the coalition and opposition still narrowed in a new poll published by Maariv on Friday.

According to the poll, the Likud Party would earn 28 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 15 seats, Shas would earn 10 seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, the Religious Zionist Party, Yisrael Beytenu, Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al, and Otzma Yehudit would earn five seats each, and Meretz would earn four seats.

The poll leaves the current coalition with 55 seats and the former coalition with 60 seats. (Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not join governments)

The Maariv poll additionally asked respondents if they believe the government's actions could harm their way of life, with 50% of Israelis saying that they do believe this is the case and 44% saying they don't believe this is the case.

Among secular Israelis, 72% expressed concerns that the government could harm their way of life, while 86% of haredi Israelis said they were not concerned about any harm to their way of life.

Israelis ride the Tel Aviv light rail on its opening day. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Israelis ride the Tel Aviv light rail on its opening day. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Over half of Israelis believe light rail should run on Shabbat

A Maariv poll on Friday also asked respondents if they believed that the light rail in Tel Aviv should run in a limited format on Shabbat, with 60% saying that it should run on Shabbat and 35% saying it should not.

Secular Israelis expressed the most support (84%) for the light rail to run on Shabbat, while 79% of haredim expressed opposition to the light rail operating on Shabbat.

Among religious Israelis, 58% expressed opposition and 36% expressed support for the light rail running on Shabbat.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by