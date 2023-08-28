The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli Ex-PM shares video of prof. equating Netanyahu with Hitler

Ehud Barak shared a video of Prof. Ichak Adizes comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and saying he isn't fit to run the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 16:12
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israeli former prime minister Ehud Barak shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday of an Israeli professor stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is like Adolf Hitler and is mentally unfit to run a country.

The post in question was shared by former Israeli National Security Council deputy head Eran Etzion and featured Prof. Ichak Adizes, a Yugoslavia-born Israeli professor who was a tenured professor at UCLA, Stanford, Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Columbia University. He has also authored several books on leadership, such as The Ideal Executive, Leading the Leaders, and How to Manage in Times of Crisis.

In the video, Adizes compared Netanyahu to other infamous world leaders, such as Donald Trump, Serbian Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milošević, and Hitler – specifically in the final days of his reign.

This similarity, he argued, is due to how both leaders seemingly lost touch with reality and lost control, adding that like Hitler, Netanyahu will eventually commit suicide, taking the whole country down with him.

"Must watch!" Barak said in his post, writing that "a leading international leadership consultant has issued his shocking opinion!"

FORMER PRIME minister Ehud Barak participates in a protest against the government’s planned judicial reform in February. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) FORMER PRIME minister Ehud Barak participates in a protest against the government’s planned judicial reform in February. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Likud Party fired back later in the day on social media.

"Ehud 'Hot Neck' Barak, partner of the pedophile [Jeffrey] Epstein, has finally gone off the rails," the party wrote. "After saying that he will lead anti-government protests until there are 'bodies floating in the lake' and he's called back to hold the helm of power, Barak continues to incite the assassination of a sitting prime minister in Israel and compares him to Hitler.

"After dozens of complaints against instigators like him, where are the law enforcement agencies summoning him for investigation?"

Ehud Barak's statements against Netanyahu and the government

Barak has been one of the most vocal figures in the ongoing protests against the Netanyahu-led government's judicial reform.

This has included launching attacks against Netanyahu, labeling him as a fascist and a dictator. On one occasion, he even referred to Israeli President Isaac Herzog as Neville Chamberlain, the UK prime minister who resigned after negotiating with Hitler just before the start of World War II. 

In June, Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer filed a complaint with the police against Barak, accusing him of sedition and incitement.

"I have now filed a complaint with the Lev Habira police station in Jerusalem against the failed former prime minister Ehud Barak following the words of incitement, defamation and calls to riot, things which were exposed by Channel 14 reporter Motti Kastel," he wrote at the time. "I hope the police will call him in for questioning and deal with these harsh things, harshly."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by