Israel battles France over UNIFIL as UNSC vote delayed

Israel’s battle to thwart a French push at the United Nations Security Council to constrain the movements of a peacekeeping force on its northern border with Lebanon went down to the wire on Wednesday.

The 15-member Security Council had been expected to hold its annual vote to extend the mandate under which the peacekeepers — known as the UN Interim Force in Lebanon — operate.

At the last minute the meeting, set for Wednesday was delayed until Thursday. It was not clear that consensus could be reached among its members this week even though UNIFIL’s mandate expires at midnight on Thursday.

It remains possible that the annual vote to extend the mandate would take place only next week.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told The Jerusalem Post he was concerned that passage of France’s proposal “might damage severely UNIFIL’s ability to fulfill its mandate.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan at a UN Security Council meeting on Operation House and Garden in Jenin, July 27, 2023. (credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV)

"I hope that the member of the security council will not surrender to the pressure of the designated terrorist organization like Hezbollah that wants to continue with its illegal military build-up [on Israel’s northern border] that is endangering the stability of the whole region and might wreak havoc on Lebanon in the future,” Erdan said.

The United States, which holds the rotating UNSC Presidency this month, has backed Israel’s position.

What is France's proposal for UNIFIL?

The latest draft proposal by France, which was seen by The Jerusalem Post, requires that UNIFIL coordinate its movement with the Lebanese government. Israel, which is not a UNSC member, has been actively working in New York to ensure that at least nine of the 15 members would reject that draft in favor of last year’s text which empowered the 10,500-member UNIFIL force to operate independently.

Israel has long expressed its concern that UNIFIL lacked the power to fully monitor Hezbollah’s arms build-up on its border. Israel is particularly concerned this year due to increased friction between the IDF and Hezbollah in the north. Some Israelis, including Erdan in an interview with Army Radio, that the friction on the northern border is reminiscent of the situation there prior to the outbreak of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, to underscore with officials there the growing danger of a violent outbreak between Israel and Hezbollah.

Erdan told The Post, “it is important to remember and remind the readers that recently with the encouragement of Iran, Hezbollah increased its violations and audacity.

“They miscalculated the situation in Israel or they want to draw the intention away from Iran’s nuclear race,” Erdan said.

Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah “believe that they can do whatever they want,” Erdan said.

He warned that “they are getting closer to our red line and that is why it was so important to wage this diplomatic battle.”

The Security Council can not be allowed to degrade even more the capabilities of UNIFIL,” he stated.