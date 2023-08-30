The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel battles France over UNIFIL as UNSC vote delayed

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told The Jerusalem Post he was concerned that passage of France’s proposal “might damage severely UNIFIL’s ability to fulfill its mandate.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 21:41
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Israel’s battle to thwart a French push at the United Nations Security Council to constrain the movements of a peacekeeping force on its northern border with Lebanon went down to the wire on Wednesday.

The 15-member Security Council had been expected to hold its annual vote to extend the mandate under which the peacekeepers — known as the UN Interim Force in Lebanon — operate. 

At the last minute the meeting, set for Wednesday was delayed until Thursday. It was not clear that consensus could be reached among its members this week even though UNIFIL’s mandate expires at midnight on Thursday.

It remains possible that the annual vote to extend the mandate would take place only next week.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told The Jerusalem Post he was concerned that passage of France’s proposal “might damage severely UNIFIL’s ability to fulfill its mandate.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan at a UN Security Council meeting on Operation House and Garden in Jenin, July 27, 2023. (credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV) Ambassador Gilad Erdan at a UN Security Council meeting on Operation House and Garden in Jenin, July 27, 2023. (credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV)

"I hope that the member of the security council will not surrender to the pressure of the designated terrorist organization like Hezbollah that wants to continue with its illegal military build-up [on Israel’s northern border] that is endangering the stability of the whole region and might wreak havoc on Lebanon in the future,” Erdan said.

The United States, which holds the rotating UNSC Presidency this month, has backed Israel’s position. 

What is France's proposal for UNIFIL?

The latest draft proposal by France, which was seen by The Jerusalem Post, requires that UNIFIL coordinate its movement with the Lebanese government. Israel, which is not a UNSC member, has been actively working in New York to ensure that at least nine of the 15 members would reject that draft in favor of last year’s text which empowered the 10,500-member UNIFIL force to operate independently.

Israel has long expressed its concern that UNIFIL lacked the power to fully monitor Hezbollah’s arms build-up on its border. Israel is particularly concerned this year due to increased friction between the IDF and Hezbollah in the north. Some Israelis, including Erdan in an interview with Army Radio, that the friction on the northern border is reminiscent of the situation there prior to the outbreak of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, to underscore with officials there the growing danger of a violent outbreak between Israel and Hezbollah.

Erdan told The Post, “it is important to remember and remind the readers that recently with the encouragement of Iran, Hezbollah increased its violations and audacity. 

“They miscalculated the situation in Israel or they want to draw the intention away from Iran’s nuclear race,” Erdan said.

Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah “believe that they can do whatever they want,” Erdan said.

He warned that “they are getting closer to our red line and that is why it was so important to wage this diplomatic battle.”

The Security Council can not be allowed to degrade even more the capabilities of UNIFIL,” he stated.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

A supermoon hangs in the night sky.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by