'Israel is not functioning': Lapid lashes out over Eritrean riots

Political leaders came out against the riots in Tel Aviv on Saturday by Eritrean migrants against their country’s government, including attacks against the current governing coalition’s handling of the situation.

“What happened today in the streets of Tel Aviv is not a legitimate protest, but severe violence. Justice must be meted out to the perpetrators, order must be restored, and lessons must be learned from the latest incident and the overall damage to governance under the current government,” said National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz on Saturday evening.

Opposition head Yair Lapid added that “the right-wing government fully promised that it would handle the immigration crisis. As usual with them, the situation only got worse and the chaos is raging. We handled it quietly, without statements large, in recognition of the complexity of the subject.

“This government is not functioning.”

During Saturday’s protests outside the Eritrean embassy at least 160 people were injured, eight in a serious condition, 13 in moderate, and 93 sustaining light injuries. Almost 50 police officers were also injured, most suffering from bruises and other injuries caused by stone-throwing, police confirmed.

Police guard while Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

“I am about to propose a bill to eliminate illegal migrants. The proposal will include a clause against High Court intervention,” said Likud MK Boaz Bismuth.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced after Shabbat that “Following the serious riots in Tel Aviv, the prime minister decided to convene a special team of ministers to examine taking measures against the illegal migrants who participated in the violations of order, including deportation measures.”

The riots stemmed from complaints about the Eritrean Embassy's attempts to monitor and track refugees from the country - known as the “North Korea of Africa.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.