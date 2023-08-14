Yesh Atid MK defies Lapid, calls for unity government with Netanyahu

Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern "would be delighted" if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to form a unity government with the opposition faction, he told Army Radio in a Monday morning interview.

"I would be delighted if Netanyahu puts forward such an offer," Stern, a former intelligence minister, told Army Radio. "If he does, it will be on the table and we will have a discussion.

"I was never against the possibility of an extremist-free unity government," the former minister stressed.

Late last month, Stern's faction leader and opposition head MK Yair Lapid said that a unity government with Netanyahu's Likud would "ruin the country."

Yair Lapid's statements

"I am a decent person, and this would be the death of decency," Lapid explained when asked by Ynet radio.

Elazar Stern at the Presidential Meeting (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"It cannot be in Israel that there will be no opposition to corruption, no opposition to the idea of standing on the steps of the court and threatening judges, opposition to those who claim that moral integrity does not matter, and opposition to the idea that racism and messianism have a place in a government.

"If we declare that there is no opposition in Israel to the idea of corruption and to the destruction of all Israeli values … this does not save the country, it destroys everything that this country represents," Lapid added.