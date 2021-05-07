Negotiations between parties hoping to form coalition government begin

The afternoon meeting comes following talks held between Bennett, Lapid, and Labour Party leader Merav Michaeli, as-well as with New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar earlier on Friday morning. Discussions also took place with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

These meetings are all part of ongoing efforts to form a new government after Lapid received the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday afternoon.

Negotiations between Lapid and Bennett began on Thursday evening, and have continued throughout Friday with the other parties who indicated willingness to join a potential coalition.