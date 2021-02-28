Purim in Jerusalem: Masks optional

Thanks to the ban on buses arriving from outside the city, a limit on the number of people allowed at Purim seudot (festive meals) and a beefed up police presence in the capital, the usual merriment was somewhat muted.

A kilometer away, on Road 1 near Shivtei Israel Street, police set up roadblocks to prevent revelers from entering the neighborhood, resulting in shouting and pushing incidents and a few arrests, according to KAN Radio. In the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhood of Mea Shearim, police removed a giant policeman effigy that was on a porch.

Police urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, but based on the activity at Bar Ilan Street in the early afternoon, hundreds of people were walking quickly, headed somewhere.

After a year of lockdowns, closures and being inside, many seemed somewhere between thrilled and relieved just to be outside.

"Hey Moshe, where are you? We're headed to Shmuel Hanavi [Street]," a yeshiva student yelled into his phone as he walked/ran in the middle of the street with five friends. "Meet us there. Yankele is coming too."

A candy and beverage store had set up a folding table outside and within minutes, the complementary bottles of wine and whiskey were empty and the tiny plastic cups were strewn on the ground.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The crowds were a mixture of haredi families with children in adorable costumes, raucous yeshiva students singing and some drinking from open bottles of wine, and a group of teenage women in matching black cat outfits that would have put Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar to shame.

Around a third of the celebrants wore masks on their face, another third had masks under their chin and the remainder were maskless.

"We're just trying to enjoy the holiday and show our children some fun," said one father who was holding hands with a panda bear on one side and a pirate on the other.

"We're all outside – there's no need to wear a mask. Tomorrow we'll be more careful."

Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem on Shushan Purim Sunday was nowhere near as crowded as the Jaffa Flea Market the day before.