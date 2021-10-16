The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Repair work conducted on egalitarian prayer section of Western Wall

The repairs were authorized by officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, including a safety consultant, in order to ensure that the site meets safety regulations.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 20:59
The egalitarian section of the Western Wall last week with new wooden floorboards. (photo credit: LIBA CENTER)
The egalitarian section of the Western Wall last week with new wooden floorboards.
(photo credit: LIBA CENTER)
The government has recently refurbished the egalitarian prayer platform at the southern end of the Western Wall with a new wooden floor, after years of neglect. 
The floor was replaced last week due to damage and consequent safety issues with the original flooring, which was installed when the prayer platform was first built during Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s term as Diaspora Affairs Minister eight years ago in 2013. 
The repair work was authorized by officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, including a safety consultant, with the goal of ensuring that the site meets safety regulations.
The repairs were funded by the Prime Minister’s Office at a cost of NIS 130,000 and were approved by the accountant general in the finance ministry.
The state must provide the High Court of Justice with an update about how it is handling the conflict over prayer rights at the Western Wall by October 31, as part of a petition filed against the by the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements, as well as the Women of the Wall organization, demanding that the government implement the 2016 Western Wall resolution which was indefinitely suspended in 2017.
Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall. (credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall. (credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
The petition argues, in part, that the current egalitarian section is unbecoming for a place of prayer and demands that the government either upgrade the current egalitarian prayer section to make it fitting for a place of prayer or allocate prayer space in the central Western Wall plaza for the non-Orthodox movements. 
Senior officials in the current government have indicated that the cabinet will soon address the 2016 agreement, likely after the passage of the budget in November.  
The recent repairs did not include a small prayer platform abutting the stones of the Western Wall itself within the egalitarian prayer section, which was damaged by a large stone that fell out of the wall in 2018 and has remained out of use ever since.
The damaged platform is the only access to the stones of the Western Wall from the main egalitarian prayer platform, which is set back from the actual wall.
There is currently an administrative stop-work order from the Jerusalem Municipal Council against the repair of that platform, following appeals to the council by opponents of non-Orthodox prayer rights at the site.
“The light renovation that was carried out this week is timely, but has nothing to do with the Western Wall agreement,” said Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yizhar Hess, a former director of the Masorti Movement in Israel.
“The Company for the Development of the Jewish Quarter which carried out the repairs did excellent work but no one should think that this slight renovation represents any kind of solution. We are waiting for the government to unfreeze the Western Wall agreement, and to do it forthwith.”
The hardline Orthodox Liba organization, which has lobbied and campaigned against non-Orthodox prayer rights at the Western Wall, condemned the repair work on the platform.
“This type of work proves that the goal of the Reform movements is to impose their faith on the Jewish character of the Western Wall and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, all under the auspices and support of the Israeli government, which also includes MKs from Yamina, contrary to all promises,” said Liba director Oren Hennig.


Tags Western Wall kotel egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel to hold social media companies liable for content - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Could China beat Taiwan in war, or will it be humbled?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

7% of Israel’s serious COVID cases had three vaccine shots

PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by