Southern Storm: IDF drills war with Gaza

The IDF completed the "Southern Storm" exercise testing the Gaza Division's readiness for war with Gaza on Wednesday.

The exercise presented soldiers from the Gaza Division with a variety of challenging operational scenarios in order to examine the division's readiness for war and to apply the lessons learned during and after Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Soldiers from the Israel Air Force and Navy, special ground forces, Intelligence Directorate, security forces in towns and Israel Police forces also took part in Southern Storm.

The forces were required to respond and act in the face of complex incidents while exercising all of their capabilities and demonstrating professionalism and speed.

As part of the exercises, combat procedures and operational plans were sharpened concerning the possibility of an operation in Gaza. IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in Southern Storm drill. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Gaza Division Commander Brig.-Col. Nimrod Aloni stated that the exercise "examined the application of the lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls in order to preserve the success in thwarting raids into the country during the operation, in even more complex and challenging scenarios."

"The exercise is a culmination of the Gaza Division's preparations for the next campaign and is added to a series of processes that have been carried out over the past few months and are designed to improve the division in order to meet its mission and best protect the towns of the western Negev," said Aloni.