The battle against violence in Arab communities continues

Dozens of people were arrested and 30 weapons were confiscated by the Israel Police last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 20:45
Israel Police carry out raids to confiscate illegal weapons and arrest the people holding them (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police carry out raids to confiscate illegal weapons and arrest the people holding them
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Dozens of people were arrested throughout last week for their involvement in weapon-related crimes, and 30 weapons were confiscated by the police.
These actions were carried out by the Israel Police as part of a struggle to end weapon-related crimes in the Arab communities. 
At the beginning of the week, detectives conducted a search in a home in Umm el-Fahm. A gun was found with a matching magazine, and the 47-year-old resident was arrested and brought in for questioning. In another incident, five suspects were arrested in the same town for the possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.
Two Palestinians were arrested in Jiftlik for holding a Carlo gun, while another man was arrested in Jadida for selling a similar gun.
Two suspects were arrested after a long chase for the possessions of weapons and dangerous drugs that they were intending on selling in the center of the country.
Carlo type gun confiscated from Arab communities (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Carlo type gun confiscated from Arab communities (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In the middle of the week, detectives confiscated an M16 and a dangerous drug.
The weapons confiscated were most likely used for personal conflicts as well as terror attacks. The police discover and confiscate weapons on a daily basis to stop criminals.
A gun confiscated from Arab communities (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A gun confiscated from Arab communities (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Aside from these arrests and confiscations, the police has also set up a unit of undercover agents in an attempt to discover and eradicate crime in the Arab communities.


