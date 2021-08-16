The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The West Bank is a tinderbox. Israel can't led it explode - analysis

The past three months have seen a significant rise in violence in the West Bank. Though the situation has calmed somewhat, the Palestinian street is not quiet.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 16, 2021 18:51
A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
As more and more Palestinians are killed by IDF fire, Israel is growing concerned that the West Bank might spiral out of control.
More than 40 Palestinians have died since the beginning of the year, including children and others in cases with questionable circumstances. Another four Palestinian youths were killed early Monday morning during a raid in Jenin.
The numbers point to a significant rise, double that of 2020.
Amid the rise in Palestinian casualties, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi told troops that while the West Bank is “a violent environment always full of dilemmas,” the military would not tolerate reckless disregard for human life.
“We will support you when you follow your professional doctrines, but we will deeply criticize those who do not. We will support you when you follow orders, but we will not accept deviations. We will support you when you use judgment, even if you make mistakes, but we will not tolerate negligence,” he said.
Those comments were heard loud and clear on the Palestinian street, said Col. (ret.) Dr. Michael Milstein, head of the Forum for Palestinian Studies at the Moshe Dayan Center and senior analyst at the Institute for Policy and Strategy at IDC Herzilya. 
While Kohavi’s message was met with anger, Milstein told The Post that what’s happening in the West Bank is a mix of circumstances and tensions between Palestinians and Israel (be it settlers or IDF troops) and between Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority.
But, there are two major reasons why, despite the high number of Palestinian fatalities, the West Bank is not inflamed. 
One reason, he said, is that Palestinians “really understand that their lives are not ideal but still better than the rest of the Arab world and Gaza. They don’t want conflict with Israel because they understand that they will lose their salaries and their lifestyle.”
The second reason, he said, was the fact that the PA “doesn't want to have a violent crisis with Israel. They are afraid for their regime. They understand that a violent crisis against Israel will lead to chaos and that Hamas might raise its head.”
Though Israeli security forces carry out near-nightly raids in the West Bank, to arrest wanted Palestinians as well as uncover workshops producing weapons, and confiscate funds that could be used for terror, Jenin is the only city where troops come under heavy fire.
The Jerusalem Post was told by a security source that Jenin is one of the more violent cities in the West Bank. Its refugee camp is the only place where, whenever Israeli forces enter, they get engaged in fierce firefights with Palestinians.
Since Operation Guardian of the Walls and the cancellation of the Palestinian Authority elections, Hamas and Fatah are fighting for dominance. 
With armed struggle gaining support following the May conflict, militants are feeling more confident to engage Israeli forces, the source added.
The founding of the illegal settlement of Evyatar and the delay by the IDF and police in evacuating the outpost has also led to a high level of violence by Palestinians living in the neighboring village of Beita.
The almost nightly violent protests of hundreds of Palestinians has led to at least six being killed. It’s a level of violence that the IDF hasn’t seen in years.
Milstein said that though the violence in Beita has angered Palestinians in the West Bank, those living in Hebron or Bethlehem “are really focusing on their own issues. They know what’s happening and support the people in Beita, but they won’t do anything.”
The issue of Beita “is more local,” Milstein said. Had it been in Jerusalem “then it’s another thing.”
The PA has also been weakened in the West Bank, especially in Jenin where they have little control. The lack of authority has led to an increase in weapons, which in turn has emboldened groups like Tanzim and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to engage with Israeli security forces.
Exactly like the group that engaged troops overnight.
According to Milstein, “Israel doesn’t have any other way to control what's happening in the Jenin refugee camp other than arresting or killing those trying to promote terror attacks. It's an ongoing effort.”
The issue in the refugee camps, especially in Jenin, is not that of terror cells with military infrastructure, but more of criminal gangs with heavy weaponry mixed with ideology.
“Unlike Gaza, in refugee camps, it’s more relations between gangs and not military infrastructure. Many of these young terrorists are neighbors, from the same classes. In Gaza it's totally different, they are armies.”
The ongoing coordination between Israel and Palestinian Authority security forces is also an important strategic interest for both sides who want to contain the violence, Milstein said.
“It's a headache not only for the IDF but the PA security who are trying to impose their authority,” he said. “But it's a failure all the time. The power of the gangs and clans is sometimes much stronger than that of the regime.”
On Monday afternoon, thousands of Palestinians took part in the funerals of the four men killed by Israeli troops in Jenin, chanting slogans glorifying the dead and vowing to avenge them.
“The pictures of the funeral are creating a lot of anger on the Palestinian street. But 99.9% of Palestinian youth will express their anger with the keyboard. Only a very small part will translate this anger to lone terror attacks,” Milstein said. 
Though it is unlikely that there might be an uprising, Israel should be ready for any attacks in the coming days following the deaths of the four men.
“This is the situation that (was) dominant in the Knife Intifada. It's not different. Maybe we will see some attacks this week by young men from (the) Jenin camp.”
And while tempers remain high, Milstein does not foresee a new uprising or an increase in violence.  
“There’s no Third Intifada and no Palestinian Spring. There’s so much tension, but at the end of the day they go home and not to the street.”


