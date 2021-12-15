These 12 ambassadors to the UN arrived in Israel

A delegation of 12 ambassadors to the UN and their spouses arrived in Israel Wednesday for a week’s visit. The envoys from Albania (who will begin serving on the UN Security Council in January), Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia, are guests of Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and the American Zionist Movement.

According to a statement put out by Erdan’s office, all participants on the delegation have received a COVID-19 booster shot and have been approved by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enter Israel. There are strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the ambassadors entered isolation immediately upon arrival in Israel.

“The delegation of ambassadors is a very important opportunity. I have set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors of different countries to the UN as possible so they can see Israel with their own eyes and learn about our challenges and contributions to the world,” said Erdan.

