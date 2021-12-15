The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
These 12 ambassadors to the UN arrived in Israel

"They [the ambassadors] can see Israel with their own eyes and learn about our challenges and contributions to the world,” said Erdan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 19:10
The 12 UN ambassadors with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.
The 12 UN ambassadors with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI MISSION AT UN)
A delegation of 12 ambassadors to the UN and their spouses arrived in Israel Wednesday for a week’s visit. The envoys from Albania (who will begin serving on the UN Security Council in January), Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia, are guests of Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and the American Zionist Movement.
According to a statement put out by Erdan’s office, all participants on the delegation have received a COVID-19 booster shot and have been approved by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enter Israel. There are strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the ambassadors entered isolation immediately upon arrival in Israel.
 “The delegation of ambassadors is a very important opportunity. I have set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors of different countries to the UN as possible so they can see Israel with their own eyes and learn about our challenges and contributions to the world,” said Erdan.
The ambassadors are slated to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog, tour historical sites including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and Yad Vashem, high-tech, innovation, and development centers, and more.  They will visit the Northern and Southern Commands, receive security briefings from IDF officials, tour a Hezbollah terror tunnel, and visit an Iron Dome battery.


