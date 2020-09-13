50 most influential Jews of 2020

Every year, The Jerusalem Post ranks the 50 most influential Jews in the world. It's a list that continually sparks discussion and debate among our readers throughout the entire Jewish world.





While this year's news has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, the world has made significant progress in the fields of diplomacy, business, politics, technology, culture and education. It is never easy to decide who makes the list, or in what order to place them. You can see last year's list at https://www.jpost.com/50-Influencers-2019





The Jerusalem Post releases the list on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, September 18. Make sure to check the list, and share your feedback. We look forward to getting the discussion flowing.





Shana tova!

