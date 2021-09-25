Two arrested for trying to run over police officers

Police arrested two residents of Kiryat Ata on Friday night for trying to run over police officers and hitting police cars with their car, the police spokesperson reported.

During the night, the police approached a car and requested to inspect it, at which point the driver in the car sped up, trying to run over to police officers that were standing in his way.

The police went in pursuit of the car, which hit other police cars and personal cars, causing them damage. Police started firing at the car, but the chase only ended when the suspects' car was overturned near the Zevulun police station.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested, and a search of the car revealed an airsoft gun , which was passed over to the police's labs for further investigation.

A gun found in the car of two suspects who tried to run over police (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As a result of the incident, four officers were harmed, and some required medical attention.

Israel Police will request to extend the arrest of the two suspects.