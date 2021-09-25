The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two arrested for trying to run over police officers

The police approached a car on Friday night and requested to examine it, but the driver and the woman with him drove off at high speed, trying to run over officers in their way.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 13:35
The car driven by two suspects who tried to run over police. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The car driven by two suspects who tried to run over police.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police arrested two residents of Kiryat Ata on Friday night for trying to run over police officers and hitting police cars with their car, the police spokesperson reported.
During the night, the police approached a car and requested to inspect it, at which point the driver in the car sped up, trying to run over to police officers that were standing in his way.
The police went in pursuit of the car, which hit other police cars and personal cars, causing them damage. Police started firing at the car, but the chase only ended when the suspects' car was overturned near the Zevulun police station.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested, and a search of the car revealed an airsoft gun, which was passed over to the police's labs for further investigation.
A gun found in the car of two suspects who tried to run over police (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A gun found in the car of two suspects who tried to run over police (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As a result of the incident, four officers were harmed, and some required medical attention.
Israel Police will request to extend the arrest of the two suspects.


Tags police gun arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by