Ex-NSC chief Ben Shabbat: Our oversight of Mt. Meron disaster ‘minimal’

Former National Security Council Chief Meir Ben Shabbat on Sunday told the Mount Meron disaster Commission of Inquiry that his staff’s oversight role was “minimal” and that “specific professional experts” needed to be in charge.

Much of the year-long inquiry has revolved around failures by the engineers, religious affairs and police officials involved to ensure that the structures around Meron were safe and the site was not overwhelmed.

But now, the inquiry is looking at top officials who had a potential wide view of problems leading to the disaster, with the inquiry recently hearing from former public security minister Amir Ohana and former interior minister Arye Deri, and due to hearing next week from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What did NSC head Ben Shabbat claim?

Dvora Berliner, head of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster, arrives to the Meron Disaster Inquiry Committee, in Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In that spirit, Commission Chief and retired judge Devorah Berliner and Commission member and retired major general Shlomo Yanai leaned hard on Ben Shabbat that he could have prevented the disaster on Lag Ba'omer in spring 2021 when 45 people were trampled to death.

Initially, Ben Shabbat tried to give the simple answer that the NSC never dealt with such domestic micro issues, and was only involved in macro national security issues.

He said the NSC had “no expertise in public safety” for religious ceremonies on mountains or anything remotely similar to such an event.

Further, he said the NSC had no authority over such things and was not involved in the planning.

However, Berliner and Yanai challenged him, noting transcripts and testimony by others that he and NSC representatives had been present at planning meetings and supervised aspects of the interactions between the different government players involved.

Was there a precedent?

Yanai further noted that the NSC had gotten deeply involved in managing the coronavirus crisis even at the micro-level, a health issue that was not a classic foreign threat and which showed that the NSC could deal with important domestic safety issues like Lag B’Omer at Meron.

it was at this point that Ben Shabbat acknowledged NSC involvement but said that the involvement was limited to making sure agencies like the Health Ministry and the police were communicating and reaching understandings about how to go forward.

He said the NSC did not get into the details of the understandings that were reached.

Moreover, he said the NSC was involved in managing the corona crisis because this was a macro issue that impacted all areas of life.

Ben Shabbat agreed that the NSC weighed in on the handling of the coroanvirus pandemic at Meron both in 2020 and 2021.

In contrast, as bad as the disaster was, he implied that it was not an issue that impacted the entire country at the same time in the way corona did and would not have been an appropriate issue for the NSC to dig deeper into.

Further, he said that Netanyahu as prime minister directly assigned them to handle corona issues and did not regard Meron.

Observers have credited the committees’ interim recommendations with facilitating a safer Lag Ba'omer this past May.