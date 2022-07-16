The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Seventh Tekoa Beer Festival garners a crowd of 3,000 in Gush Etzion

Israelis attended the event from all parts of the country in order to try beers from 15 local breweries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2022 06:03
The seventh annual Tekoa Beer Festival was held in Gush Etzion on Thursday night, where attendees of the event rounded up to nearly 3,000.

“Seven years of impressive and unforgettable festivals in Tekoa. The annual event provides another opportunity for Israelis to visit and get to know beautiful Gush Etzion, situated close to Jerusalem and the center of the country," said Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman, who also attended the event.

"The event has become a summer staple in Gush Etzion and unites people of all stripes from all parts of Israel," he added.

One of the highlights of the evenings was a performance by the band Ethnix. Until 2 a.m. on Friday, a DJ took over blasting music as attendees were dancing.

Gush Etzion Tourism

David Rodman, the division head of Gush Etzion Tourism said that the event is just the "tip of the iceberg of what we have planned for visitors this summer in Gush Etzion." Rodman also hoped that thousands of more tourists will visit Gush Etzion in the near future.

Gush Etzion has become a capital for tourism and heritage in Judea and Samaria, according to Rodman.



