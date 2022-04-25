Holocaust Remembrance Day: Zikaron Basalon gives everyone pause to think

Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Zikaron Basalon, (Remembrance in the Living Room) is a grassroots initiative in which individual Holocaust survivors address up to some 50 people — some of whom have never previously met a Holocaust survivor — in private living rooms or community centers, is a means of learning oral history from someone who was actually part of it.

It has become so important in Israel that even foreign diplomats open their residences for such experiences, and people in other countries where there are Holocaust survivors, do the same.

The presidents of Israel have also opened their residences to hear survivor stories. At the President's Residence on Monday, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, together with several representatives of Zikaron Basalon, listened to the story of Ines Nissim, a resident of Tel Aviv, who comes from Thessaloniki in Greece, were before the Holocaust, there was a flourishing, well educated and highly cultural Jewish community with a great love for music and joy in singing. They sang even in Auschwitz, where the bulk of the Jewish community of Thessaloniki was murdered.

Nissim spoke of the idyllic life that had existed before the German invasion and the arrival of the Nazis who herded the Jews into a ghetto and subsequently took them in large groups to the railway line from where they were deported to Auschwitz.

In the ghetto, no one knew from one day to the next what the morrow would bring, or whether they would have food to eat. Nissim was one of the fortunate ones. She was rescued from the ghetto, and although she endured great hardship, it was preferable to be sent to Auschwitz.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Rivka Yaari tells her story during a salon meeting as part of the ‘Zikaron Basalon’ project, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moshav Kidmat Tzvi, in April. ( (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

President Herzog noted that people had become more aware of Thessaloniki and the fate of its Jewish population due to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who became an international household name during the pandemic, who was born in Thessaloniki and is the son of Holocaust survivors. Bourla has spoken extensively on the subject. Herzog added that on occasions such as Zikaron Basalon, people had time to reflect on those members of their families who had been among the victims of the Holocaust. He spoke of a Parisian cousin, a young woman by the name of Annette Goldberg who had been deported to Auschwitz, never to return.

He also mentioned Shmuel Blumenfeld, a Krakow-born survivor of the Plaszow forced labor camp and later of Auschwitz. Blumenfeld had been chosen to light one of the memorial beacons at the official Holocaust Memorial Ceremony at Yad Vashem this week, but unfortunately died two weeks ago. Herzog who will be among the speakers at the ceremony, could not help but think about him.

Michal Herzog recalled that on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, she had participated in a virtual Zikaron Basalon with Dutch Holocaust survivor Charles Siegman. It had been an extremely moving experience, she said, and was illustrative of the importance of Zikaron Basdalon "because it speaks to people."