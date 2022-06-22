The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Maybelline launches Brave Together social program with festive ceremony

The launch campaign was led by four stars – Liza Bikh, Leon Shnid, Shayna Heidi and Shir Bear – who are known for their emotional and personal connection to the subject.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 12:37
Senior members of L’Oreal Israel’s management, including CEO Elie Sagiv and consumer products division director Ilan Nakash, met Monday night for a festive ceremony.

It included executive director David Koren and senior members of ERAN, Israel’s emotional first aid service, on the occasion of the Brave Together social program it launched in collaboration with Maybelline New York.

The global social program has landed in Israel and is on the brand’s global social agenda. The goal of the program is to support young people experiencing anxiety and depression, shatter the public stigma surrounding the issue and increase the chances of locating it in the early stages and making the channels of assistance accessible to those who need it.

The group of influencers met Koren for the first time at the launch of the program. He shared with them data from the association’s report for 2021.

Maybelline New York (credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK) Maybelline New York (credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)

“We want more young people who need us to know about our support lines and contact us.”

David Koren

“We want more young people who need us to know about our support lines and contact us,” he said, “and we are happy that the Maybelline New York youth brand will help us achieve this goal, and reach as many young people in Israel as possible who need it.”



