Maybelline New York launches Brave Together in Israel

Maybelline New York launched the global social program Brave Together in Israel, which supports young people experiencing anxiety and depression.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 13:39
Maybelline New York (photo credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)
Maybelline New York
(photo credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)

Maybelline, ERAN and Israel

The program will be run in collaboration with ERAN, as part of which an extensive digital campaign will be launched with four leading stars to increase awareness of the issue, and make ERAN's assistance channels accessible.

Maybelline New York is investing $10 million in the social program, of which hundreds of thousands of shekels will be invested in Israel.

According to David Koren, executive director of ERAN: "Teens do not talk about distress, they behave in distress. Adolescents and young people are a social group that rarely seeks help, so we welcome cooperation with Maybelline, a brand for teens and young people. Together, we see great importance in creating a platform for raising awareness of anxiety and depression, for identifying signs of distress to convey the important message: We are always here, listening to your soul. You are not alone."

(R-L) Inbal Amsalem, Netta Kreitzo-Neiger,Eli Sagiv, David Koren, Tamar Cohen and Ilan Nakesh. (credit: NIR PAKIN) (R-L) Inbal Amsalem, Netta Kreitzo-Neiger,Eli Sagiv, David Koren, Tamar Cohen and Ilan Nakesh. (credit: NIR PAKIN)

 The goal of the program is to support young people experiencing anxiety and depression, shatter the public stigma surrounding the issue and increase the chances of locating it in the early stages and make the channels of assistance accessible to those who need it.

Worldwide, the program works closely with specialized organizations.

ERAN is the oldest and leading social organization in Israel, winner of the President's Volunteer Award for 2022, which provides emotional assistance and emotional support over the phone and Internet for 50 years. 

The joint program with ERAN's expert community includes a variety of support tools, from a platform for early detection of signs of distress, through access to the association's aid and support channels, and, in addition, increasing public awareness on social networks and in the public space.



