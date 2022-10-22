The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meet Israel's Queen of Guns: Orin Julie, IDF reservist and model

Orin Julie, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media – over half a million on Instagram - where she models for different online campaigns.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 00:59
Orin Julie, women's rights and gun rights advocate. (photo credit: IDAN COHEN)
Orin Julie, women's rights and gun rights advocate.
(photo credit: IDAN COHEN)

She is known as the Queen of Guns. During her military service in the IDF, she made international headlines when she started posing for provocative photos with different weapons. 

Orin Julie, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media – over half a million on Instagram - where she models for different online campaigns – has donned her uniform once again to rejoin the IDF and undergo officer training as a reservist. 

"I enlisted in the army in 2012 as a scared, spoiled and traumatized girl with a medical profile of 64,” Julie wrote on Instagram this week. “For the first time in my training, I held a weapon and felt like I belonged, I wanted to be a fighter. A year later, I transferred to a search and rescue unit, which I really wanted.” 

A dream come true

But then, during a training course, Julie was injured and had to fight to remain in a combat role. “When I heard that my commanders recommended me to be an officer, I cried with excitement. A dream that had already gone down the drain suddenly came true,” she wrote, explaining her decision to rejoin the IDF now at the age of 28. 

“For the first time in my training, I held a weapon and felt like I belonged, I wanted to be a fighter. A year later, I transferred to a search and rescue unit, which I really wanted.”

Orin Julie

Profiles of Julie have mentioned her “passing resemblance to the iconic Tomb Raider character Lara Croft.” 

Orin Julie, an Israeli social media star who has decided to rejoin the IDF. (credit: ORIN JULIE) Orin Julie, an Israeli social media star who has decided to rejoin the IDF. (credit: ORIN JULIE)

Today, Julie is both an ardent women’s rights activist and a gun rights activist. “Americans love the story of the nice Jewish girl in the army,” she said.



