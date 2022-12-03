Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon attended an event on Thursday which tributed classical Arabic music at the Confederation House in Jerusalem with Prof. Taysir Elias, head of the Oriental Music Department at the Jerusalem Academy of Music, leading the concert.

The concert brought over 600 people from all across different neighborhoods in Jerusalem, filling the entire hall.

What was the purpose of the event?

The concert was a way to get residents of the city of Jerusalem from both the eastern and western ends of Jerusalem to come together and enjoy the Syrian and Lebanese classical Arabic music. Build a bridge to fill the gap for understanding and sharing.

"Music is what feeds those who love," Mayor Moshe Lion said, quoting the famous poet Jalal al-Din al-Rumi.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the concert (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

"We express appreciation this evening for the work and creation of those who charted the path of these traditions of our brothers in Syria and Lebanon," he said. "In their work, they shaped the face of Arab artistic music.

"We wish to promote the accessibility of culture in Jerusalem, out of a deep belief that culture and art are an integral part of the life of every resident of Jerusalem."

Moshe Lion's views on Jerusalem

Back in September 2022, Mayor Moshe Lion spoke at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York where he spoke about the changes he is making to the city of Jerusalem, to make it a better place for both Jews and Arabs equally.

"A Jew, a Muslim and a Christian walk into a startup. It's not a joke, its reality," he said. "It happens every day in Jerusalem. In offices, in hospitals, in universities, in cafes, in tech companies."

"Jerusalem of today is a clean and green city," he continued. "We have an efficient transport system, a light rail, and more and more bicycle lanes. We have reduced pollution. We are building more energy-efficient buildings to maintain our green spaces."

Lion has also mentioned in the past that he is building for apartments in Pisgat Ze'ev and in the city center to give newer families the opportunity to live in Israel's capital.