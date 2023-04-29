The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
How sharp are you? Find the five hidden hearts in this picture

In the foreground we see a woman walking with her dog, but there are also several hearts hidden in the landscape. Will you be able to find them?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 04:11
In the picture there is a woman walking with her dog, but there are also several hidden hearts in the landscape. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)
In the picture there is a woman walking with her dog, but there are also several hidden hearts in the landscape.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

Many optical illusions and riddles are published every day, with some tricking your vision and others revealing interesting details about your personality or testing your IQ.

In the next puzzle, you have to find the five hearts that are scattered in several places in the picture.

Look at the picture in front of you, it was published on TikTok and managed to confuse some surfers who could not solve it.

It shows a beautiful landscape, an apple tree, mountains and grass and a woman walking with her pet. The content creator explained that there are five hearts in the drawing.

In the picture there is a woman walking with her dog, but there are also several hidden hearts in the landscape. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

Most viewers reported that it took them over two minutes to find them all while others only found some of them. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@sweetdreamsdlover

Start Your New Years' Right By Finding 5 Hearts In The Park In This Brain Teaser.

♬ original sound - Alexander

The answer

Couldn't find out where the hearts are hiding? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is just before you.

The answer to the riddle - here are the five hidden hearts. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV) The answer to the riddle - here are the five hidden hearts. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)


