Does the Bible say aliens from Nibiru influenced humanity?

Author Steven Machat is on a mission to show humanity that all its different religions come from the same source and, if people “could just understand that,” the world would be devoid of war, hate and poverty.

Machat recently released his 11th book, Unraveling the Bible: The Colonization of Earth and the Making of Mankind, in which he tries to answer questions like why people live on Earth, where humans came from, why there are different versions of God and whether the Bible is based on truth.

He is also an artist and lawyer who has helped produce the works of legendary figures such as Ozzy Osbourne, Leonard Cohen, Genesis, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Snoop Dogg and many others.

Machat has spent time in more than 100 countries, including three trips to Israel. Speaking from his home in Florida, Machat spoke to The Magazine via Zoom about his obsession to understand the origins of man’s diverse civilizations, and the myths that lead to rules and orders that people follow.

He said he had met with religious, spiritual, musical and other leaders from the Dali Lama to the Pope and studied Egyptian myths, religions in India and Pakistan and the cultures of the Mayans and Incas. All of this led him to conclude that “there is a common chord to all humans. We all march to the same beats.”

‘WHY DO people live on Earth?’: Earth appears over the lunar horizon as the ‘Apollo 11’ command module comes into view of the moon, before Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin Jr. leave in the lunar module, to become the first men to walk on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969. (credit: NASA/Newsmakers)

The first chords can be found in the Bible, but they must be combined with other ancient texts and humankind’s interpretations over time. And, he says, like him, people need to question more to get to the bottom of the rules they follow mindlessly in the name of faith.

“Why do we not question those who say they speak for sky god?” Machat asks, referring to monotheistic religions. “Or is the concept of the all-seeing sky-god a simple misunderstanding that really all God is, is the initial undivided and first source of the energy of life? God is not an identifiable third-party physical object.

“My goal is to make you question everything and live in your heart,” he stresses. “We do everything animals do: eat, sleep, excrete and reproduce. But we have one thing that these animals don’t have, and that is consciousness that has intelligence.”

HE COMPARED the concept to baseball. If you live in Boston, you root for the Red Sox. If you live in New York, you root for the Yankees. But ultimately, Machat says, these are all just baseball players with the same aim.

“Why can’t we see that we all come from the same source?” he repeats. “If you understand it, maybe we can build a different world based on love, peace and harmony. That’s all I want to do.”

Born to Jewish parents – an Ashkenazi mother and a Sephardi father – Machat says he recognizes the origins of faith as in the Holy Land. He says, “My instincts told me it is going to be in Israel,” where people can most easily connect to his concept and help spread the word.

“It all started right where you are,” he says.

“I have spent 50 plus years researching the original Tablets, written by Enki, a son of the King of Nibiru called Anu. Enki wrote the Tablets as a diary of what they did here on Earth, to save their planet Nibiru with the gold from Earth. The Tablets were later rewritten and reproduced by the humans who were taught how to write in local languages, which prevented mankind from connecting all the dots as each region created its own customs and myths.” Steven Machat

Rooted in science

In addition to the philosophy behind Machat’s theories, there is also a science that he unpacks in detail.

“I don’t believe that we’re bodies,” Machat says. “We’re not our bodies. We’re consciousness. We come from an ocean of consciousness, and that ocean of consciousness in my world, my understanding, represents the source of our creation. So, as we float around in the eternal, we get an impulse, an urge, and suddenly, our consciousness becomes a thought. And then a thought becomes an image, and then an image becomes a physical representation.”

So, do we exist after we die? Yes, he says. You go back to the source.

But there is more.

Machat also evaluates how the planet itself was made. He says that when it says in the Bible, “Let there be light,” the light created the “Big Bang” of chaos. Its vibrations created the energy that became the sun. The sun created the particles of chemicals that became first gases and then liquids to make physical forms.

“Many stars created to make up many galaxies,” Machat contends. “We here on Earth are not the only living beings.”

He also links the Nefilim of planet Nibiru to the genesis of humanity.

He adds that “recent science confirms that these unique genomes of man appear for the first time about 300,000 years ago, which collaborates the scientific explanation of mankind’s first time on Earth. Everything is in the Bible. One needs to combine the puzzle pieces to illuminate the full picture.”

At his roots

Machat’s ability to question started when he was young, he tells the Magazine. His father worked in the Paramount building in New York and often brought Machat with him.

“Because I don’t shut up, I would talk to everyone,” he recalls. “I wanted to know where they go their ideas from, where they came from… I can look you in the eyes, charm you, and get you to tell me what you are thinking and feeling.”

He says he always “errs on the side of having you leave with a smile.”

“Before I leave planet Earth, I want to continue to make people stop hate, war and poverty.” 