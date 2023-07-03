This European destination won't let you enter with your cell phone

The island of Ulko-Tammio in Finland wants to become a cell phone-free destination, as part of a new request from all travelers who come to visit the place. In fact, upon arrival to the island, every tourist's cell phone will have a sticker that will prevent its use for the duration of the visit.

The idea was born out of the locals' request to stop what they called the "effects of human addiction to technology."

The island of Ulko-Tammio, located not far from the country itself and close to the border with Russia, is one of about 100 islands located in the Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park. The island is known for its rare birds and plants, abundant nature, and rocky beaches.

What was Ulko-Tammio's previous role?

During World War II, the island was used as a border point and included a cave that was intended to serve as a shelter for soldiers. The island contains unique paths that were used in war in the past, including an observation tower and two cannons. Visitors can reach the island by private boat or ferry and can spend the night in arranged locations.

Joel Haino, director of the visitors' center on the island, said: "We encourage our visitors to voluntarily put down their cell phones and focus their senses on nature. People shouldn't be glued to screens all the time. Even a short break can be useful and improve concentration on the spot."