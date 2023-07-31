The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Ramah launches first overnight camp in Israel - for Israelis

Central to the success of these camps is the "disconnection from mobile phones" policy, as discovered by research conducted by the Forum.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 31, 2023 14:12
A summer camp in Israel. (photo credit: Big Idea)
A summer camp in Israel.
(photo credit: Big Idea)

The excitement is palpable as Summer Camps Israel Forum and Ramah, the celebrated camping arm of Conservative/Masorti Judaism in North America, proudly announce the long-awaited opening of their first overnight camp in Israel - geared towards Israelis, as well as Jewish youth from the diaspora.

With a legacy of inspiring Jewish life and nurturing future Jewish leaders, Ramah's expansion to Israel marks a remarkable milestone in its mission. The inaugural camp, nestled in the picturesque Ben-Shemen Youth Village, hopes to offer its young campers an unforgettable experience.

The decision to establish a Ramah overnight camp in Israel was influenced by research conducted by Summer Camps Israel. This study, carried out among 600 teenagers, examined the profound impact of summer camps held in Israel on young minds. The findings revealed that summer camps, especially those with a 'disconnection from mobile' policy, significantly boosted self-esteem, abilities, and independence among children and teenagers.

Shawna Goodman Sone, founder of Summer Camps Israel, expressed her excitement about the new endeavor, stating, "What we have developed is a growing field of overnight summer camps from the North American model, adapted to the Israeli reality. The positive effects of disconnecting from mobile devices and engaging in meaningful experiences have proven to be transformational for the participants."

Camp Ramah, a network of Jewish summer camps affiliated with the Conservative Movement, has a rich history that dates back to the 1940s. Established by the Jewish Theological Seminary, the camps operate in the United States, Canada, and Israel, sharing a commitment to serving kosher food and observing Shabbat.

DIASPORA JEWISH youth attend a summer camp in Israel. (credit: KIMAMA) DIASPORA JEWISH youth attend a summer camp in Israel. (credit: KIMAMA)

The first camp opened its doors in Conover, Wisconsin, in 1947, with a vision of reconnecting Jewish youth with their heritage and fostering a new generation of American-born Jewish leaders. Over the years, Ramah camps have expanded, offering a diverse range of programs, including educational sessions on Judaism, Zionism, and Hebrew-language instruction.

From sleep-away camps of varying durations to day camps and high school programs in Israel, Camp Ramah continues to nurture Jewish identity and strengthen ties within the community.

As a proud member of Summer Camps Israel Forum, Ramah joins forces with over 40 summer camps across Israel, each with its unique mission and population focus. From camps that unite children and youth at risk with those with special needs to programs that bridge the gap between religious and secular youth through volunteering and joint activities, the diversity of experiences offered is both enriching and eye-opening.

Disconnecting from phones is paramount

Central to the success of these camps is the "disconnection from mobile phones" policy, as discovered by research conducted by the Forum. Unplugging from the digital world allows children to immerse themselves fully in their surroundings, forging genuine connections with peers from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. This profound experience enhances their sense of competence and self-esteem, while also promoting unity among different populations.

The impact of Ramah's programs extends far beyond the confines of their campgrounds. Graduates of Ramah camps have emerged as influential leaders in various North American Jewish communal spheres, driving positive change through roles in foundations, federations, advocacy organizations, social services, and educational institutions.

Additionally, Ramah's Tikvah programs have been providing a transformative and inclusive camp experience for Jewish children, teens, and young adults with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities since 1970.

Meir Hoyzman, CEO of Ramah Israel, exclaims, "We are very excited to introduce a Ramah overnight camp to Israeli society. Camp is where good things happen, and children, teens, and young adults grow and learn to be effective leaders and active members of a caring community."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by