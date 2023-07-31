Ramah launches first overnight camp in Israel - for Israelis

The excitement is palpable as Summer Camps Israel Forum and Ramah, the celebrated camping arm of Conservative/Masorti Judaism in North America, proudly announce the long-awaited opening of their first overnight camp in Israel - geared towards Israelis, as well as Jewish youth from the diaspora.

With a legacy of inspiring Jewish life and nurturing future Jewish leaders, Ramah's expansion to Israel marks a remarkable milestone in its mission. The inaugural camp, nestled in the picturesque Ben-Shemen Youth Village, hopes to offer its young campers an unforgettable experience.

The decision to establish a Ramah overnight camp in Israel was influenced by research conducted by Summer Camps Israel. This study, carried out among 600 teenagers, examined the profound impact of summer camps held in Israel on young minds. The findings revealed that summer camps, especially those with a 'disconnection from mobile' policy, significantly boosted self-esteem, abilities, and independence among children and teenagers.

Shawna Goodman Sone, founder of Summer Camps Israel, expressed her excitement about the new endeavor, stating, "What we have developed is a growing field of overnight summer camps from the North American model, adapted to the Israeli reality. The positive effects of disconnecting from mobile devices and engaging in meaningful experiences have proven to be transformational for the participants."

Camp Ramah, a network of Jewish summer camps affiliated with the Conservative Movement, has a rich history that dates back to the 1940s. Established by the Jewish Theological Seminary, the camps operate in the United States, Canada, and Israel, sharing a commitment to serving kosher food and observing Shabbat.

DIASPORA JEWISH youth attend a summer camp in Israel. (credit: KIMAMA)

The first camp opened its doors in Conover, Wisconsin, in 1947, with a vision of reconnecting Jewish youth with their heritage and fostering a new generation of American-born Jewish leaders. Over the years, Ramah camps have expanded, offering a diverse range of programs, including educational sessions on Judaism, Zionism, and Hebrew-language instruction.

From sleep-away camps of varying durations to day camps and high school programs in Israel, Camp Ramah continues to nurture Jewish identity and strengthen ties within the community.

As a proud member of Summer Camps Israel Forum, Ramah joins forces with over 40 summer camps across Israel, each with its unique mission and population focus. From camps that unite children and youth at risk with those with special needs to programs that bridge the gap between religious and secular youth through volunteering and joint activities, the diversity of experiences offered is both enriching and eye-opening.

Disconnecting from phones is paramount

Central to the success of these camps is the "disconnection from mobile phones" policy, as discovered by research conducted by the Forum. Unplugging from the digital world allows children to immerse themselves fully in their surroundings, forging genuine connections with peers from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. This profound experience enhances their sense of competence and self-esteem, while also promoting unity among different populations.

The impact of Ramah's programs extends far beyond the confines of their campgrounds. Graduates of Ramah camps have emerged as influential leaders in various North American Jewish communal spheres, driving positive change through roles in foundations, federations, advocacy organizations, social services, and educational institutions.

Additionally, Ramah's Tikvah programs have been providing a transformative and inclusive camp experience for Jewish children, teens, and young adults with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities since 1970.

Meir Hoyzman, CEO of Ramah Israel, exclaims, "We are very excited to introduce a Ramah overnight camp to Israeli society. Camp is where good things happen, and children, teens, and young adults grow and learn to be effective leaders and active members of a caring community."