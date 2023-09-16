What it takes to feed Israel - report

As the Jewish high holidays draw near, the Israeli demand for certain foods spikes, according to a Sunday report from the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

The report lays out a variety of different foods that Israelis are eating and reports on the volume of food consumed and the proportions of food consumed compared to previous years.

Additionally, the report notes the proportions of the listed foods consumed by Israelis in comparison to the rest of the world.

Fish

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry predicted a 73% increase in Israeli fish consumption in the week leading up to Rosh Hashanah.

The holidays typically drive up fish sales with a 41% rise in tilapia consumption followed by salmon at 31% and sea bream and carp at 4% each. Pomegranates in the orchard at Yesod HaMaale (credit: Rivka Mizrahi)

Over the previous decade, fish consumption in Israel has risen by 72%.

Beef

Israelis consumed over 45 pounds of beef per person in 2022, going through nearly 200,000 tons of available beef during the year.

During the shopping week leading up to Rosh Hashanah, there is a 79% increase in demand and consumption of beef compared to an average week throughout the year.

Additionally, there is a 79% increase in beef demand and consumption of beef during the week leading up to Rosh Hashanah compared to the average week throughout the year.

Chicken

The Israeli demand for chicken also rises during the week previous to Rosh Hashanah with a roughly 50% increase. In fact, Israelis consume a large amount of chicken in general.

Israelis eat, on average, just over 100 pounds of chicken per person per year. This is significantly higher than the OECD average of 70.5 pounds.

Wine

The Israeli market has also seen a rising demand for wine. Per year, the ministry estimates that Israelis drink roughly 5 liters per person. Wine consumption during holidays increases as well due to religious and traditional reasons.

Apples

Apples are a traditional food eaten on Rosh Hashanah. While Israelis eat roughly 35 pounds of apples per person each year, the rate of apple consumption rises by nearly 80% around the Jewish New Year.

Pomegranates

The pomegranate is another fruit that has significance in Judaism. According to Jewish tradition, the pomegranate has 613 seeds, one for each of God’s commandments for the Jewish people. The ministry estimates that each Israeli consumes around 3-4 pomegranates every year.