How should Israelis communicate when visiting the US? Expert explains

Following the recent visa waiver agreement between Israel and the United States, Israeli travelers to the US must adapt to distinct cultural differences in communication and behavior to ensure smooth interactions, according to a press release from the Ono Academic College, written by Dr. Hanna Ornoy, an expert in relocation and international career management.

While the details of the visa waiver agreement were being finalized, some of the terms were leaked, taking Americans by surprise due to their stringent nature from an Israeli perspective. This early hiccup underscores the importance of understanding and respecting differences in cultural norms and expectations.

Americans are renowned for their precision, organization, and dedication to procedures. This machine-like efficiency is often contrasted with the Israeli tendency to streamline processes and sometimes take shortcuts, viewing extensive procedures as potentially inefficient. For Israelis, it's crucial to appreciate the American emphasis on clear instructions, procedures, and timetables.

When it comes to effective communication, Israelis and Americans differ significantly.

Directness vs. Indirectness

While Israelis value direct and open communication, Americans are more reserved, often expressing themselves in a more indirect manner. Israelis should be cautious in avoiding confrontational topics and should aim to adapt their communication style during their visit.

"Strong opinions and direct communication can lead to conflict," Ornoy stated. "Those looking for a successful visit should be prepared to adapt their communication style."

Depth of relationships

Americans are generally warm, polite, and friendly to newcomers. However, Israelis should understand that this warmth might not always lead to deep, lasting friendships, as Americans typically maintain many acquaintances but fewer close friends.

"Americans adhere to strict codes of behavior that emphasize restraint, emotional reserve, self-control, and respect for hierarchy," the Ornoy said. "This contrasts with typical Israeli behavior, which tends to emphasize emotional openness and informality. Israelis need to quickly adapt to these differences in communication styles."

Personal space and physical affection

Israelis are characteristically warm, often expressing affection physically. In contrast, Americans highly value personal space, keeping conversations at an approximate distance of 60 centimeters and reserving physical contact for special occasions.

"It's crucial to be mindful of personal space when interacting with Americans," Ornoy said.

Respecting privacy

Americans place a premium on privacy. Israelis, known for blurring lines between various life aspects, should be careful about delving into personal topics, such as salary discussions or political views unless invited to do so.

Politeness in personal communication

Politeness is a hallmark of American communication. Israelis should be prepared to engage in these niceties, understanding that while they may sometimes seem superficial, they are deeply rooted in American culture.

To foster mutual understanding and respect, Israeli travelers are encouraged to approach their US visit with an open mind, recognizing the importance of adapting their communication style to align with American expectations.