'We are with you': Miss Iraq tells Israel in interview with 'Post'

Miss Iraq winner and Democratic Congressional Candidate Sarai Idan has again taken a public stance in support of Israel and against the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.

Idan was spoke to the Jerusalem Post about her on-going support for Israel. She stated that "[i]t’s the US duty to stand with Israel not just because Hamas are breaking international law and violating human rights but because Israel enemies are the US enemies."

"Hezbollah and the Iranian regime who fund Hamas & orchestrated the recent attacks have sworn “death to America” as they did with Israel, they view Israel as an extension of the United States in the Middle East because they know Israel ideals are that of the United States and it’s our biggest ally in the region.

"Sadly I received negative response from Iraqis & Muslims around the world, defending Hamas behavior and rejoicing over the cruel videos, some messages promised that my fate would be the same fate of the raped Israeli women. It’s definitely scary to witness this especially when I just received rape threat from a local Lebanese man last month.

"My message to the Israeli people is that we are with you, and by we I mean most of the world and America. You are with us in our prayers. In these moments of fear we know you will continue to fight bravely against terrorist Hamas and you have our full support. Baruch Hashem." Sarai Idan (credit: Courtesy)

Sarai Idan's public social media support for Israel

Idan has faced threats for her support for Israel, but has maintained her position and continued to express affirmations for the state of Israel.

In one X (formerly Twitter) post, Miss Iraq shows pro-Palestine protesters exhibiting swastikas at an event next to a photo of members of the Nazi party meeting with Islamic leaders in the Middle East. In the post, she writes “Those who know history understand why these pro-Palestinian groups are gathering around the world to condemn the Jewish state for responding to Hamas attack. #hamasattack #Israel_under_attack” Advertisement

In another post, Idan tries to educate her followers on the difference between Hamas’ attacks and Israel’s response. She wrote that “What unfolded in last 48 hours: a Surprise Hamas attack resulted in a massacre of Israelis, rape of women, barbaric scenes & children/women being held hostages. Netanyahu tells Gaza residents to “GET OUT NOW” before attacking Hamas. See the difference?”

Idan has also used her platform to call out influential figures for failing to support Israel or for misrepresenting the conflict.

Other posts shared by Idan feature graphic images and videos of Hamas terrorists attacking civilians. Each post has gone on to translate the terrorist’s comments and condemn Hamas. In one post, Idan targeted controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, writing, “You’re not advocating for peace, you’re advocating for Hamas safety by asking Israel to “deescalate” in other words not respond to the attacks they just received and end Hamas, But Israel will respond & they have every right too. #IsraelUnderAttack”

Sarai Idan faces abuse for Israel support

In one post, Idan wrote that “hate messages I [have] been getting from my people include: You w****, you s***, mention of female body parts & wishing rape. “

“Last night I received a very explicit voice message on IG and I played it for a family member who’s a girl, a girl like me who suffered from misogyny her entire life. We discussed why so many men in our religion & culture are obsessed with hating women. The stronger, the freer she is, the more they hate her.

“We pulled the Instagram of Shani Louk looking at her posts, just an innocent young girl who loved life, music & dancing. We cried watching the barbaric footage of how Hamas broke her bones & paraded her body like animals."

Shani Louk is a German national who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists. She was attending a music festival in the Negev when they attacked. Graphic footage of Louk has circulated online, showing her dead naked body being spat on and driven through the streets of Gaza. A video of Louk still alive shows blood on her trousers, leading to the widespread belief that she was raped and tortured before being killed.

“We knew exactly why because we know how Islamists in our culture would immediately dehumanize any woman who dare [sic] to show some skin. There’s something fundamentally wrong with a religion that degrades women, we can’t continue to ignore the root cause of radical Islam, which [is] the lack of reform in our religion. Islam needs to be reformed! women need to be treated with respect regardless of how they dress, to be allowed to choose whether to be religious or not. Enough is enough! Just two Muslim girls speaking from the heart into the void, hoping our people will change.”