The bodies of 12-year-old Noya Dan and her grandmother Camela Dan were discovered yesterday, more than a week after the Hamas terrorist attacks, Israel announced. The pair had originally been believed to have been kidnapped.

Famed author J.K. Rowling, who wrote the successful Harry Potter books and prequel stories, shared her thoughts on Noya when she was still believed to be alive and in the hands of Hamas kidnappers, in an X post on October 16.

Israel posted alongside a photo of Noya in her Hogwarts uniform: “This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and was taken to Gaza. Noya is sensitive, kind, funny, and a massive Harry Potter fan. @jk_rowling can you help us get her story out? Share this and help us bring Noya home #HamasisISIS.” 12-year-old Noya who has been kidnapped by Hamas. (credit: screenshot)

The photo shows Noya wearing a tie for Griffindor, the Hogwarts house associated with bravery in Rowling's books. In her hand, she is holding her wand and a copy of her beloved Harry Potter novel.

Rowling condemns the kidnapping of children

Rowling shared the Israel post, writing that: “Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families.”

