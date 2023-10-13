Since the terrorist organization Hamas began attacking Israel on October 7, the world has watched on as Israelis and Palestinians have suffered. Many have expressed sympathy with Israel, while others have celebrated the attack as a Palestinian uprising.

The thoughts and feelings towards this conflict has created a global divide, with people usually siding with one side or another. How global citizens have decided their position on the conflict may have had something to do with what content they are consuming – and the celebrities they follow.

Where are celebrities standing on the conflict: Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa, an adult entertainer from Lebanon, has been vocal about the ongoing conflict in Israel. On social media, the adult movie star has claimed that the crimes of Hamas are actually the crimes of the IDF and stating that Gaza is an open air prison.

Mia Khalifa (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

In one X post, the adult video star wrote that “Spreading misinformation of PALESTINIAN children put in cages by the IDF is ….insane” in response to images of children being held in cages. The children are widely believed to be the victims of Hamas’ kidnapping.

Spreading misinformation of PALESTINIAN children put in cages by the IDF is ….insane https://t.co/Nf6693oM1x — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 9, 2023

In another X post, Khalifa said "I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open-air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how they freed themselves from apartheid.”

“Please worry about your sad little company lacking direction and purpose before you utter my name again I stand with all people fighting oppression, now and always, do your research before begging for my investment in your little project, I’m from LEBANON, are you insane for expecting me to be on the side of colonialism you f***ing weirdo,” she responded to someone who replied to her post. Advertisement

I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid. Please worry about… https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023

Khalifa was dropped from PlayBoy magazine for her comments, according to multiple media reports.

Where are celebrities standing on the conflict: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a famed actor, wrestler, and fitness fanatic, condemned Hamas’ terrorism against Israeli civilians in an Instagram post.

The Rock that he was feeling “heartbroken, angry and sickened by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people through the horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Where are celebrities standing on the conflict: Emma Watson

In a now-gone Instagram post, Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson shared a photo of pro-Palestinian protesters with the words “solidarity is a verb” pasted over them.

Emma Watson has been silent thus far on the current Israel/Hamas war, but she was sure out-front with her support for Palestine just last year (Jan. 2022).Maybe Ms. Watson is just fair-weather virtue-signaler???@EmmaWatson #ProPalestineCelebrities pic.twitter.com/2sj69AyGds — Michael Heister ✌️ (@michaelheister) October 8, 2023

Where are celebrities standing on the conflict: J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling, the famed author behind the Harry Potter books has shared her sympathies with Israel and the Jewish diaspora on X.

Rowling shared a post by i24NEWS about the crimes Hamas committed at a kibbutz they invaded. In the post, Rowling wrote: “Now let the sniveling apologists for rape, murder and torture explain how this, too, was justified.”

Now let the snivelling apologists for rape, murder and torture explain how this, too, was justified. https://t.co/8h7DLHKofD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2023

In another post, Rowling shared an image of a newspaper article about Jewish students in England being asked not to wear uniforms that would identify them as Jewish. Rowling commented “We said ‘never again.’ The UK was a safe haven. Now, after the biggest massacre of Jews since the holocaust, British Jewish children are being advised to hide their identities as they walk to school, for their own safety. There should be mass outrage that this is necessary.”

We said ‘never again.’ The UK was a safe haven. Now, after the biggest massacre of Jews since the holocaust, British Jewish children are being advised to hide their identities as they walk to school, for their own safety. There should be mass outrage that this is necessary. pic.twitter.com/T8J4B6MSGe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 12, 2023

Where are celebrities standing on the conflict: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, TV personality, influencer, and ex-wife of Kanye West, posted a message of support for Jews and Israelis worldwide.

“A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you,” she wrote. “I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this.”

“My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Hundreds of entertainers sign letter in support of Israel

Over 700 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas, and Jerry Seinfeld, signed an open letter in support of Israel in its conflict with Hamas, the Creative Community for Peace said on Thursday.

CCFP, a non-profit entertainment industry organization, said the letter was the first of its kind and "a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas' terrorism."

"This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas' actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone," the letter said.

Hamas began its attack on Israeli towns on Saturday and Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300. Most were civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets, or at a dance party. Scores of other people are being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Gadot, the Israeli actor who shot to fame playing Wonder Woman, said she hoped the world would remain steadfast in its support of the Israeli people.

“My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality," she said in the press release for the open letter.

Other notable names that signed the letter included actors Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee Curtis, writer and producer Ryan Murphy, and director Antoine Fuqua.

The letter also urges people to remember "the horrific images that came out of Israel."

Haim Saban, the producer and businessman behind the Power Rangers, said, "we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction."