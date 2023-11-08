Former prime minister Naftali Bennett has yet to be appointed as public diplomacy minister.

Despite the closure of the Public Diplomacy Ministry in Israel following Galit Distal-Atbaryan's resignation during the challenging days of conflict, Bennett is tirelessly volunteering to manage global information dissemination for foreign networks.

He is actively engaging with influencers and participating in interviews with various international media outlets, without taking a break.

Nathan Buzolic: A rising star in Israeli public diplomacy

Simultaneously, Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic, known for his role in the popular series The Vampire Diaries, has become a surprising hasbara star during this war.

Buzolic, who had previously visited Israel and even had a romantic relationship with Eden Ben Zaken (not the singer), has developed a deep affection for the Jewish state. As such, he has seemingly made it his mission to elevate Israel's image worldwide.

Since the outbreak of the war, Buzolic has taken on the role of an international advocate, going to great lengths to reveal the truth of what Israel is experiencing in the ongoing war. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

Bennett and Buzolic, both deserving of respect for their efforts in this war, met together as the Australian actor interviewed the former prime minister for his Instagram account, "factsforpeace," shedding light on the realities of Israel's security situation amid the conflict with Hamas.