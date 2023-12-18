A winter escape to Porto: More than meets the eye

Like many I sought a short relocation at the start of the war for a bit of quiet. Opting for a safe haven outside of a major city, complete with a significant work remote culture, delicious food, and wine, Porto hit the spot.

Head to this city this season for its rich history, port wine, picturesque views on the Duoro River, and a notable culinary scene.

Where to Wine

Let’s start with what’s most important – your glass is never empty in Porto. Perhaps the most trafficked experience for tourists is the larger than life World of Wine (WOW), across the river in Gaia, which boasts stunning views of the Porto harbor. You have almost too many options of what to enjoy here – from The Wine Experience museum to a healthy amount of restaurant options, you can spend the whole day at WOW. Make sure to pick up some locally made chocolates at Vinte Vinte on the way out.

For sunset in this part of town, where you can continue ogling at the Porto cityscape, head to the luxe Yeatman Hotel to relax on plush couches or the balcony at their in-house Dick’s Bar & Bistro. Enjoy small snacks and their wine list, or go all in and order a pitcher of one of their 3 homemade sangria options.

For more intimate options where you can still enjoy a great glass (or two), book a table at Capela Incomum, a wine bar located inside a church. Or book the wine tasting experience with Rafael de Lima, a Portuguese Sommelier and owner of de Lima’s Wine Bar Porto (larger location opening soon) – you’ll enjoy the rustic ambiance and Rafa’s no-nonsense approach to wine education as you taste local vino and nibble on hand-selected cheeses. HEAD TO PORTO, Portugal, for its rich history, port wine, picturesque views on the Duoro River, and a notable culinary scene. (credit: LAUREN GUMPORT)

For those keen to make a day or two out of wine’ing – book a trip to Douro Valley, the wine region about 45 minutes outside of Porto. Known for its spectacular landscapes and endless vineyards, there’s no shortage of options in this centuries-old wine region and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

And before you put down your glass and leave Porto, make sure to sip on Vinho Verde (green wine), a young wine that hails from the northern region of Portugal. Advertisement

Where to Dine

Besides trying the Pasteis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts), and traditional francesinha sandwich, stuffed to the brim with succulent meat and gravy, I recommend also tucking into a pork leg sandwich at Casa Guedes Tradicional. Or, venture over to Mercado do Bolhão and stroll around the newly renovated open air market with a glass of wine while tasting various local cheeses, meats and other delights.

For dinner options, a few restaurants should sit at the top of your list for both traditional, and new age, Portuguese cuisine.

Don’t miss out on Flow, my top pick for a more high end meal in the city. Order the tuna ceviche, mini burgers, and veal cheek ravioli, and enjoy the great service. Once you’re done chowing down, mosey on over to their adjoining bar for a post-dinner cocktail.

For a more traditional experience, head to Solar Moinho de Vento, a tavern housed in a 16th century building whose origins go back as far as 1905. Order the codfish fritters and the octopus filets over rice – two standard dishes you’ll see plenty of around the city.

And for those who love the seaside, venture to Matosinhos, the fishing town of Porto, for large plates of fresh fish and seafood.

What to See

Make sure to sign up for a few walking tours offered by knowledgeable locals. My recommendations include the Travel Back to Porto’s Roots tour, the Secret Jewish Heritage in Porto tour, and On the Trail of Street Art tour, all available via Airbnb Experiences.

Other suggestions for stops throughout your Porto adventure include popping into Livraria Lello, known as one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world with its ornate staircase and grand ceiling. Also make sure to stop at Claus Porto, a shop representing the first national perfume and soap factory, to buy beautifully designed bars, perfumes and lotions, and to venture upstairs to the quaint museum that highlights the unique story of the brand.

For history buffs, head to Palácio da Bolsa nearby to take a guided tour of The Stock Exchange Palace, erected in the 19th century. Or, if you have enough time to leave the city for a small day trip, head to Guimaraes, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its medieval buildings and for being the “cradle of Portugal” as it was the birthplace of the country’s first king.

Where To Stay

If you’re looking for a calm area within walking distance to downtown but just far enough removed from the hustle and bustle, opt for Bonfim. Arguably the coolest neighborhood in Porto, you have many nice Airbnbs to choose from. My suggestion – stay at one of superhost Joanna’s properties to experience local hospitality at its finest.

Nearby grab coffee at Combi Coffee Roasters where many internationals head for a cup of joe, or A Certain Cafe for a light brunch.

For hotel-goers, opt for G.A Palace Hotel, closer to the main shopping area.

Go here

Skip the larger European cities this season and enjoy the calm charm of Portugal’s north.

The writer is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech startup Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more.