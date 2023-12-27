Christmas has come and gone but the White House decided on Wednesday to give a small 10-digit present on their official X, formerly Twitter, page, the present being US President Joe Biden's phone number.

"Call him, beep him if you want reach President Biden," the White House wrote on X, attaching a phone number at the bottom.

Call him, beep him if you want to reach President Biden.(302) 404-0880. pic.twitter.com/I2A3rymRNA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 27, 2023

Many of the commentors on the post seemed skeptical of the phone number.

"That's not a set-up of any kind," one person commented on the post. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception at the White House, on Monday. He said that Israel is ‘starting to lose’ the support of international public opinion. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"I'd advise everyone against messaging this number," another person wrote.

What is this number? Is it real?

One commenter posted a screenshot of the message that they received after texting the number. The message that was sent was an automated message, something many Hollywood celebrities started using as a way to keep their fans in the loop about a lot of different things, like album releases, tours and more. Advertisement

The automated message read: "Hey there, it's President Biden. Thanks for reaching out - I'm excited to be connected.

"I'm giving out this number because I wanted a direct channel to communicate with folks like you. I'll text here from time to time, and you should feel free to text me too. I won't be able to reply to everything, but I'll try my hardest. Click this link so I can read your message and reply to you."