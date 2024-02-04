Ah, concealer – the lifesaver of the tired and the zit-plagued alike.

Concealer has been around for quite some time. A discovery in a first-century tomb revealed an ancient concealer, and the findings were published in a study in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences in July 2023.

The concealer was a “flesh-colored mica powder containing refined animal fat and plant extract” that was “found in a lacquer container, which could have served as a medicated perfumed concealer.”

This makeup was found in a non-elite tomb alongside what appeared to be a whitening powder. The massive importance of this discovery lies in the people: They were ye olde common folk, and until that point it was believed to be uncommon for anyone but nobility to possess makeup.

So we have had concealers for quite a long time. But today, the everyman has some harder days than ever before, and our concealers need to be working overtime. Food is more processed, and we are getting more pimples. We work more and sleep less. What are the best concealers of 2024? (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

We need products that will do the job, and do it right.

The following concealers are the top five tried-and-tested products out of a varied set, ranked according to the following criteria: Finish, coverage; flakiness; applicator; and end-of-day results. Since there is no way to hold a pimple in place for fair and consistent testing – and admittedly, who would want to? – all the concealers were tested on the under-eye bags.■ Advertisement

Best overall: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

NIS 140 | 6 ml.

As they say in Hebrew, ein ma la’asot – “there’s nothing you can do.” Nars killed this product (in a good way). That small tube is worth its weight in gold. A creamy finish, a nice, full coverage, and a comfortable little applicator make this concealer an obvious choice. The product stays on all day and leaves the skin feeling creamy – something definitely non-standard when it comes to makeup.

www.narscosmetics.co.il

Best budget: BeautyCare 24/7 Concealer Forever

NIS 7 | 4 ml.

I was suspicious of any cosmetics product priced at NIS 7, but I was quite impressed with BeautyCare’s contender. The concealer, somewhat reminiscent of baby powder, is liquid but has a matte, almost powdery, finish. It offers medium coverage and doesn’t crinkle or crease. Who says you have to pay a lot to get a lot?

www.beautycare.co.il

Best full coverage: PUPA Wonder Cover Concealer

NIS 65 | 4.2 ml.

I’m a sucker for an XL applicator, and that’s where PUPA first got my attention. That thing is chunky. The finish is creamy – not too matte, not too shiny – and, most of all, it is fuller-than-full coverage. Forget about the bags under my eyes – you couldn’t see the hint of a pore under this stuff.

www.lilit.co.il

Best long-lasting: GA-DE Idyllic Extreme Cover Concealer

NIS 99 | 10 ml.

The first thing that pulled me toward the GA-DE concealer was the texture. It contains a unique natural gel complex. But more impressive was how long this stuff lasted. On at 7 a.m. before the baby’s daycare, and still on at 8 p.m. after the baby had gone to bed, looking smooth as ever. Who needs sleep when you can keep those bags hidden?

www.gade.co.il

Best lightweight: L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24H More Than Concealer

NIS 65 | 10 ml.

Something that always plagues me when I use concealer is the heaviness of it. You know, when there’s a consistent feeling of being weighed down by a product? That seems to always go hand in hand with concealers.

Not with L’Oreal’s, though. The lightweight formula on this provides medium-to-full coverage while feeling lovely on the skin. And, like I said, I love a good XL applicator!

www.loreal-paris.co.il