Healthy fats are real - here are the foods you will find them in

The German Nutrition Association explained that some fats, like vegetable oils, are great for heart health.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 22, 2023 13:34
Fats are divided into two types: one kind that is beneficial for heart health, such as vegetable oils and fatty marine fish, and the other kind, types that are harmful to the heart, such as animal fats such as meat and hydrogenated fats.

The German Nutrition Association explained that the fats that are beneficial for heart health are vegetable oils such as rapeseed oil, olive oil, linseed oil and walnut oil, and noted that they contain unsaturated fatty acids that are beneficial for human health.

The association added that rapeseed oil is very healthy, because it contains a high percentage of unsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E and a lot of alpha-linolenic acid, which is important for health and is included in the essential fatty acids known as Omega 3, which also contains the lowest percentage of unhealthy saturated fatty acids.

Fatty sea fish such as salmon , mackerel and herring are rich in unsaturated fatty acids, so they should be eaten at least twice a week.

Unsaturated fatty acids have a positive effect on blood lipids, blood pressure and lowering bad cholesterol (LDL), thereby reducing the risk of deposits in blood vessels.

Unsaturated fatty acids also have an anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant effect which protects the cells, overall reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

What are the most harmful fats?

Harmful fats are animal fats such as meat, sausages, cream and high-fat cheeses. They contain a lot of cholesterol and saturated fatty acids that increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Harmful fats also include processed vegetable fats used to make chips, ready meals and sweets, as well as hydrogenated fats such as those used to make ready meals, pastries, sweets and biscuits.

To maintain heart health and general health, according to the association, it is recommended to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, based on lots of fresh vegetables and fruits, herbs, nuts, legumes, fish and vegetable oils.

It is also recommended to stay away from fast food, prepared food and sweets, to exercise regularly and to avoid smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol.



