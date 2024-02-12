Higher than Azrieli: Looking at the next world's largest ferris wheel

The city of Seoul, South Korea recently announced the construction of the world's largest giant wheel, which will be called "Seoul Twin Eye." The wheel will be located on the banks of the Han River near the World Cup Stadium.

The structure will rise to a height of 220 meters and accommodate more than 1,400 visitors at a time.

The giant wheel will be built according to the vision of the mayor, when the wheel itself will be designed with two intersecting rings, and will contain 64 cells, each of which is suitable for 20-25 people.

A huge cultural complex will be built near Gilgal, which will contain a concert hall and food and beverage stores. How architects envision the Seoul Twin Eye (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

In Seoul, it is expected that the great height of the wheel will offer visitors breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

Who designed the structure, and when will it be built?

The project will be built by Heerim Architecture as well as UNStudio, which unveiled the groundbreaking design for the giant wheel.

The city of Seoul announced that they plan to start building the wheel as early as next year, and its completion is expected by 2028.