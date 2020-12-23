Celebrities join the Israel Health Ministry to campaign for wearing masks

The Health Ministry has published a series of videos as part of a new campaign to encourage people to wear masks correctly “over the nose,” as the videos emphasize.Celebrities included in these videos include Moshe Galmin, Oded Paz, Leon Schneiderowski, Michelle Troni, as well as the singer Shefita.
Just over the course of a few days, the videos went viral nationwide throughout Israel, reaching 1.8 million views on YouTube and over 306,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday.
The videos themselves feature comedic skits where the celebrities emphasize the importance of wearing a mask in public, while humorously capitalizing on the importance that the mask must be worn over the nose, as many people do not seem to do. As of Wednesday, the country has more than 28,000 active cases with new cases rising by the thousands per day.
It has been reported that the country may be on the verge of another total lockdown with the government eventually going to convene on the issue. This would make it the third lockdown that Israel would undergo since the beginning of the pandemic.