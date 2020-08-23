The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gal Gadot returns in new 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer – watch

The trailer promises theatrical-only release, rather than a simultaneous release on digital platforms.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 23, 2020 04:38
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
(photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot returned to her iconic role of Wonder Woman in the newest trailer for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, which dropped during the DC FanDome event Saturday.

Returning to the role that she has since come to define for many fans, the next adventure for Gadot's Wonder Woman sees her tackling a new era entirely. Scenes in the trailer foreshadowed the heroine's inevitable clash of iconic Wonder Woman villain Cheetah, played by actress Kristen Wiig, as well as showing glimpses of another DC Comics villain, the telepath Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal.
"We’ve been so dedicated to bringing you another amazing chapter of Wonder Woman’s story," Gadot said over Twitter.
"It’s bigger, grander [with] every detail perfected. We busted our butts off for this film and we can’t wait to share it with you in theaters."

As part of the announcement, Gadot, Pascal and Wiig, alongside co-star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins, appeared at DCFanDome, a free virtual event DC Comics held Saturday to showcase some of their upcoming projects.
Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most highly anticipated of these projects, with 2017's Wonder Woman being a critical and box office hit, netting over $821 million globally in respect to a budget reportedly under $100 million.
The film was originally slated for a June 5 release. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shutting down theaters across the globe, its release date has been pushed off to August 14, only to be pushed off again. At the time of writing, the film is projected for an October 2 release date, according to multiple media reports.
Most notably, however, is the fact that the film will only have a theatrical release, rather than being released exclusively or simultaneously on digital platforms. This is indicated in the trailer itself, which states at the end "ONLY IN THEATERS."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing theaters to close down, many films are exclusively being released on online platforms, such as HBOMax and Disney+.
Earlier this year, however, AT&T CEO John Stankey discussed which films released by Warner Bros. (an AT&T subsidiary) would be released digitally, though some of the bigger titles would likely only be released theatrically.
“Do I think there can be some things that we built for theatrical release that migrates into a [streaming] construct? Sure,” Stankey said, according to a report in the tech news site The Verge. “Is it going to happen on a movie like Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984? I would be very surprised.”


