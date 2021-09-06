Israeli mystic Uri Geller auctions NFT of personal artwork on OpenSea

Israeli mystic Uri Geller is the latest to enter the NFT market, with a new series of 11 individual drawings being auctioned off.

Geller is best known as a psychic and mentalist, with a career spanning over 50 years. He has popularized the feat of spoonbending, which has since become synonymous with psychics, and even had his abilities tested and verified by the CIA.

But what many people don't know about Geller is his talent for artwork. He has always had a passion for original one-of-a-kind artwork and has even worked with artistic luminaries such as David Hockney and Salvador Dali, the latter of whom Geller has considered his mentor.

I learned from my mentor, Salvador Dali, that it’s the ideas which count most, not the execution of them. pic.twitter.com/Ec5F7b1s9l January 28, 2020

He has been credited for designing the logo for the popular 90s boyband NSYNC, which launched Justin Timberlake to fame, and also did the artwork for Michael Jackson's final album, Invincible.

And now, some of Geller's artwork will be available as an NFT.

The series, titled "11 Flowers," features 11 unique flower drawings produced from his own collection. The first such image, "Flower 1," is currently up for auction on OpenSea, and will be up for auction until midnight on Sunday, September 12 Israel time.

NFTs – non-fungible tokens, or unique digital information packages – have become a popular worldwide phenomenon, and often amass very high price tags. An NFT of the original World Wide Web code recently sold for $5.4 million.

The auction page for "Flower 1" can be found here