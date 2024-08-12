Tisha B’Av 2024: A day of mourning transformed by the tragedy of October 7th

Tisha B’Av, a significant fast day in Jewish history dedicated to mourning and reflection over past tragedies such as exiles, massacres, and the destruction of the Temples in Jerusalem, has taken on a profound new meaning in 2024 due to the events of October 7, according to a press released by Tzohar organization from Thursday.

This recent tragedy, which marked a devastating attack and the subsequent conflict, has deeply affected the Jewish community, transforming this year’s observance into a more immediate and emotionally charged experience.

Traditionally, Tisha B’Av involves the recitation of kinot (lamentations), poetic compositions that mourn specific historical tragedies.

However, in light of the recent events, a new kinah, the "Kinah of Beeri," has been created to specifically commemorate the massacre at the Beeri Kibbutz, an event that has come to symbolize the horror of October 7.

Rabbi David Stav, Chair of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, reflects on how the Jewish world had, in recent decades, entered a sort of "Golden Era," where connecting emotionally with the tragedies of the past became more difficult.

“The truth is that in recent decades, despite ongoing challenges and threats, the Jewish world had entered into a sort of ‘Golden Era’ where it became difficult to really relate to past tragedies in any tangible and emotional way,” Rabbi Stav explained.

However, he emphasized that October 7. changed this perception entirely. “In a matter of hours, October 7. changed that entire conception, and we are again living in a time where our identity is linked to pain, loss, and tragedy that makes this day one of deeper meaning, prayer, and purpose to both mourn and inspire change.”

As a result, this year’s Tisha B’Av has taken on a deeper significance, becoming a day not only for mourning but also for inspiring resilience and change.

In addition to the "Kinah of Beeri," a special kinah has been composed by Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, Nasi of World Mizrachi, in response to the same tragic events. This kinah evokes the language of traditional kinot, incorporating phrases from the Tanach (Hebrew Bible) as well as modern Hebrew expressions.

Rabbi Rimon acknowledged the unique difficulty of this year's Tisha B'Av, stating, "This year, Tisha B'Av is especially difficult. There is the destruction that we always cry over, and there is our destruction that joins the larger destruction."

Jewish perserverance

Yet, he also emphasized the strength and resilience of the Jewish people in the face of adversity, adding, “We come to this war, not out of weakness or lowliness. Am Yisrael has risen up. It is hard for us, but we need to remember that within the hardship, we are living in incredible times and to know that we will win this war, with Hashem’s help.”

Rabbi Rimon’s kinah reflects both the sorrow and the enduring faith that the Jewish people will ultimately prevail and achieve complete redemption. He noted, “It was important to me to write a kinah that reflects the crying, the pain, the cost, the fears, and humiliation, but along with it, shows the greatness of Am Yisrael and our heroes to remind us that we are in a time of redemption with many miracles.”

This kinah has been translated into English and is being translated into other languages for distribution worldwide. It is featured in the Tisha B’Av edition of HaMizrachi magazine. It is available for download on the Mizrachi website, ensuring that this year’s Tisha B’Av observance resonates with Jews globally.