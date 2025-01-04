Biden admin. to escalate strikes on houthis, Hamas shifts tact as north Gaza crumbles
Al-Julani urges US to pressure Israeli withdrawal • Palestinian Health mInistry claims IDF killed young man near Nablus
US to escalate strikes on Yemen's Houthis by end of Biden's term - KAN
As part of the expanded US strikes on Yemen, and amid increased Houthi attacks on Israel, the Americans will reportedly hit more missile-related targets.
The US has informed Israel that, by the end of US President Joe Biden’s term in office, America intends to escalate its attacks on Yemen’s Houthis, KAN 11 reported on Friday evening.
As part of the expanded US strikes on Yemen, and amid increased Houthi attacks on Israel, the Americans will hit more missile-related targets, KAN added. An informed source further told the Israeli public broadcaster that President Biden gave the US "permissive strike authorizations" for these operations.Go to the full article >>
Syria's new leader urges US to pressure Israel to withdraw - report
Despite Julani's reported request, Israeli authorities allegedly stated they had received no formal communication on the matter.
Syria’s new de-facto leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, has urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to retreat from the buffer zone in Syria, including the Syrian part of Mount Hermon, according to a Friday report by KAN 11.
Despite Julani's reported request, Israeli authorities allegedly stated they had received no formal communication on the matter. A security official informed Kan News that Israel "will not compromise its security."Go to the full article >>
K-9 key roles: US military can learn from IDF Oketz unit, expert says
The IDF's Oketz canine unit has played a critical role in the ongoing Gaza conflict, with its use of military dogs providing key lessons for militaries worldwide.
Urban warfare expert John Spencer outlined how Oketz’s strategies, particularly in handling urban and subterranean operations, could inform US military preparations for future conflicts in dense urban environments in an analysis on the Modern War Institute's website on Wednesday.
Spencer referenced a specific moment in northern Gaza where an IDF commander, facing a heavily fortified Hamas position near a tunnel entrance, deployed a specially trained military dog rather than risk soldiers in a hazardous underground mission. This, he noted, highlighted the potential of military working dogs to mitigate risk in complex combat scenarios.Go to the full article >>
Rocket alerts sound again in Gaza border communities, false alarm
Rocket sirens sounded in the Gaza border communities of Sderot and Ibim on Friday evening. After reviewing the incident, the IDF later reported that the event was a false alarm.
The Israeli military identified another false alarm around an hour earlier after sirens had sounded in Netiv Ha’asara, another Gaza border community.Go to the full article >>
IDF kills teen, wounds others in Nablus area of West Bank, Palestinian Health Min. claims
An 18-year-old man was killed by the IDF in Balata, a West Bank Palestinian town just east of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Friday.
The Palestinian ministry did not note whether the individual, named Muhammad Madhat Amin Amer, was engaged in armed conflict with the Israeli military prior to his death. Additionally, the IDF has yet to confirm the report.
Near Nablus, nine people were wounded by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry later reported. Four of those wounded are reportedly in critical condition.Go to the full article >>
Nearly every building rigged: Hamas shifts tactics as north Gaza falls to IDF
Hamas terrorists are struggling to move within Jabalya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun due to the IDF’s aggressive operations in these areas.
As its fighters attempt to flee northern Gaza and those that are remaining struggle to maneuver in the area, Hamas has pivoted it combat strategy to booby-trapping almost every structure that remains standing.
This military approach has become a threat to the IDF troops operating in the local combat zones.Go to the full article >>
Trump names Morgan Ortagus as Middle East deputy envoy
US President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday evening the appointment of Morgan Ortagus as the Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.
Ortagus served as the US State Department spokesperson during Trump's previous term.
Israel considering reduction in humanitarian aid to Gaza with start of Trump's term - report
Israel is considering a dramatic reduction in the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip following Trump's entry into the White House, according to a Friday N12 report.
Until now, Israel has distributed aid in accordance to the Biden administration's wishes, the report added, but that could change after the President-elect's inauguration.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production and storage facilities
The US Navy launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at weapon production and storage facilities belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen on Tuesday, CENTCOM announced early Saturday.
US forces reportedly used guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Red Sea at the time of the missile precision strikes.
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, operating in the Red Sea, launch Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at Iranian-backed Houthi command and control, weapon production and storage facilities in Yemen on December 31st, within the… pic.twitter.com/cGLffIHVEX— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 3, 2025
Go to the full article >>
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.