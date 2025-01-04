Biden admin. to escalate strikes on houthis, Hamas shifts tact as north Gaza crumbles

US President Joe Biden (Illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/KEN CEDENO, REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The US has informed Israel that, by the end of US President Joe Biden’s term in office, America intends to escalate its attacks on Yemen’s Houthis, KAN 11 reported on Friday evening.

As part of the expanded US strikes on Yemen, and amid increased Houthi attacks on Israel, the Americans will hit more missile-related targets, KAN added. An informed source further told the Israeli public broadcaster that President Biden gave the US "permissive strike authorizations" for these operations.