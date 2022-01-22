The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran claims Israel exploiting the Holocaust to justify its crimes

“The fake Zionist regime has constantly tried to use the victims of World War II and the Jews as a justification for its shameless and aggressive actions.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 20:40

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2022 21:05
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Iran accused Israel of exploiting the death of six million Jews during World War II to justify its crimes against the Palestinian people, the Islamic Republic said after the UNGA passed a resolution to combat Holocaust denial.
“The fake Zionist regime has constantly tried to use the victims of World War II and the Jews as a justification for its shameless and aggressive actions,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
“The regime and its leaders have committed all kinds of crimes, especially crimes against humanity, against the Palestinian people and the regional people, in violation of international law,” it stated.
“Genocide, assassination, ethnic cleansing, destruction of homes and human siege are among the crimes that the Zionist regime is constantly committing,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
The resolution on Holocaust denial was approved by consensus. Iran was the only country to speak out against the text, but it has limited powers to act in the UNGA because of its unpaid dues. It has attempted to argue that its opposition has meant that the text was not approved by consensus, even though the UN has publicized the passage of the resolution.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at the United Nations General Assembly as it discussed a resolution denouncing Holocaust denial, on January 20, 2022. (credit: COURTESY UN) Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at the United Nations General Assembly as it discussed a resolution denouncing Holocaust denial, on January 20, 2022. (credit: COURTESY UN)
Israel Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz tweeted in response:
“Only one country rejected the UN resolution condemning Holocaust denial. The same country bent on destroying the Jewish state. The same country now aspiring to develop nuclear weapons.”
Separately, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted on his Facebook page on Friday that “the State of Israel is not ours ‘thanks’ to the Holocaust, but because the Land of Israel has always been the home of the Jewish people.
“Only a State of Israel that is strong, secure, independent, vibrant, diverse, free and united, will ensure the existence of the Jewish people,” Bennett stated. He did not mention Iran in his post.


Tags Israel Holocaust Iran holocaust denial antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ministers must condemn extremist settler violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What should be demanded of Netanyahu in a plea deal?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by