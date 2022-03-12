The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gaza factions form body to ‘support’ Israeli Arabs

The commission’s goal is to “emphasize the unity of the Palestinian people in all their political, national and geographical locations,” according to the committee.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 15:41
Israeli Arabs protesting the Nakba on Israel's Independence Day, May 9, 2019. (photo credit: YAHYA JABAREEN/TPS)
Israeli Arabs protesting the Nakba on Israel's Independence Day, May 9, 2019.
(photo credit: YAHYA JABAREEN/TPS)

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday announced the formation of a “national commission” to defend and support the Arab citizens of Israel.

A committee representing the factions said that the new body would consist of representatives of “the National and Islamic factions, civil society organizations, legal experts, dignitaries, religious figures and clan leaders.”

The commission’s goal is to “emphasize the unity of the Palestinian people in all their political, national and geographical locations,” according to the committee.

Khaled al-Batsh, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) official and coordinator of the so-called Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, said that the commission was formed “to emphasize the unity of the [Palestinian] cause, the people and the land in the face of the occupation.”

Batsh warned that all Israeli “schemes aimed at Judaizing, annexing and confiscating Palestinian land will not pass.”

ISRAELI ARABS protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings within the Arab sector, in the town of Umm el-Fahm earlier this year. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90) ISRAELI ARABS protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings within the Arab sector, in the town of Umm el-Fahm earlier this year. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

The “resistance” factions in the Gaza Strip, he said, stand with the Israeli Arabs and are ready to support them with the weapons that these groups possess.

Addressing the Israeli Arabs, the PIJ official said: “We will not allow anyone to erase our identity and the unity of our people.”

He also vowed to “protect the Palestinian project against conspiracies to liquidate the Palestinian issue,” as well combat normalization between Israel and the Arabs.

Mohsen Abu Ramadan, who was named as the head of the new commission, said that the Palestinians reject all attempts by Israel “to divide the Palestinian people geographically and politically.”

Abu Ramadan praised the Israeli Arabs for “supporting” the Gaza Strip during last year’s war between Israel and the Palestinian armed groups. He was referring to protests and violent clashes that erupted in several Arab communities and mixed cities during the war.

Abu Ramadan was quoted by the Palestinian daily Al-Quds as saying that the new body’s first mission was to organize “popular activities” on the occasion of Land Day on March 30.

Land Day is a day of commemoration for Israeli Arabs of the violence that erupted in 1976 in response to the Israeli government’s plan to expropriate thousands of dunams of land for state purposes. Then, six Arab citizens were killed in clashes with the Israeli security forces.

Abu Ramadan also praised the Israeli Arabs for opposing “racist laws” in Israel.

Ahmad Kharis, a senior official with the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said that the Israeli Arabs are in need of support, especially in the aftermath of Israeli laws and practices targeting them, and the increase in violent crime in the Arab sector.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem described the formation of the commission as “historic.” 

He told the Hamas-affiliated al-Aqsa TV that the Palestinian people are cohesive everywhere and share “the fight to defend their identity and land.”

“Today we are forming a commission to support our people inside the occupied country to prove that our people cannot be divided,” Qassem said.



Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli Arabs Palestinians gaza strip Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by