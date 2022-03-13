A large attack was carried out on Erbil, Iraq, overnight between Saturday and Sunday, with the Kurdistan Regional Government counter-terrorism units reporting that the 12 missiles were launched at 1:30 a.m.

Kurdistan24 Building Damaged in Missile Strikes (credit: Storyful Network Corp. via Reuters)

“The attacks resulted in no casualties, and the missiles were launched from outside of Kurdistan and Iraq,” the units said. This large attack was likely carried out from Iran.

The missiles struck near a new large US consulate currently being built in Erbil. The consulate is not in the center of the city and it is clear that coordinates for the consulate would have to be put into precision strikes of ballistic-style missiles. This is a tactic Iran has deployed before.

What we know, in the wake of the attack, is that Kurdistan regional authorities said there were no civilian casualties while Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdish region, condemned the attack.

A plane is seen at the Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq September 29, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI)

A clear Iranian attack on the US in Iraq

The Kurdistan Region is an autonomous area and since 2019 the US has increasingly positioned more forces in the region after Iran attacked US facilities in other parts of Iraq. After the US killed Iranian IRGC Quds major-general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020, the trend of US forces being concentrated in the Kurdistan region increased. The US currently has forces at Al-Asad base and in Baghdad itself, though other US facilities, such as the one at Taji, closed in 2020.

This pattern of US repositioning in Iraq happened around the same time as the US-Iran tensions in 2019-2020. Iran began tasking its Iraqi-based militias, such as Kataib and Hezbollah, to use rockets to target Erbil. The US had a facility at Erbil International Airport, and in September 2020, 122mm Grad rockets were fired from Nineveh plains towards the airport perimeter. In February 2021, another ground of 107mm rockets — short-range rockets — thought to be at least 14, were fired at Erbil.

Iran has also used ballistic missiles against the Kurdistan region in the past.

In September 2018, Iran used Fateh 110 ballistic missiles to target Kurdish dissidents in Koya. The precision strike operation included Iran using drones to collect intelligence and damage assessment. It is clear that this attack was a foreshadow of the attack carried out today. This is important because it means that Iran had learned its mistakes from previous attacks on Erbil and weighed what type of munition to use for this attack.

Iran has also in the past sent drones and missiles to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to threaten the US and Israel. Last year, Iran used drones to target the US base at Tanf in Syria. Iran used drones against Israel in February 2018, in March 2021, and in May 2021, launching them from Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Iran is becoming more brazen in its attacks

In April 2021, Iran used drones to target a hangar at Erbil airport. The Washington Post reported at the time the hangar was used by the CIA.

This was one of several drone attacks on Erbil in 2021. Iran transitioned from using the 107mm and 122mm rockets to drones to test their effectiveness. It currently uses kamikaze-style drones that resemble more a cruise missile or V-1 rocket in how they operate.

Iran has sent the same technology to Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in Gaza. Drones were used not only in April 2021 but also in June and September 2021 and in mid-February of 2022. This means the drone threat against US forces in Erbil has been growing. A US facility at Harir in northern Iraq has also been targeted.

Iran’s message: We can drive the US out of Iraq

While the Kurdistan region is autonomous and has generally been peaceful, prosperous and safe, the Iranian message is that it can target the US wherever the US has facilities, including there. Reports have also circulated claiming that damage was done to the Kurdistan24 media building in Erbil, implying Iran may be targeting media companies tied to the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party, sending the same message to Kurdish leadership.

Circulating reports claimed that the March 13 attack was Fateh missiles, large missiles with a large warhead. Video reports also showed the missile impacts.

With such large missiles and so many of them fired, the fact there are no casualties is interesting. Iran may have planned to hit areas without many people and firing them after 1 a.m. in the morning would mean many are home. This could also be luck. When Iran targeted the Asad base in January 2020, there were no casualties but subsequent reports noted how close the US came to losing lives. Many US soldiers had concussions after the ballistic missile attacks.

The attack shows the danger of Iranian missiles and also show Iran’s ability to carry out precision strikes.

It is likely a message to the US as the Iran deal talks appear to be failing, the implication of which is that Iran can go back to targeting US forces as it did in 2019 and that these attacks could get worse. The US consulate building in Erbil is supposed to be an alternative to the US Embassy in Baghdad because of its size — was designed to be safe and secure in a friendly Kurdish region. The attacks show otherwise, that Iran can easily target the US facility.